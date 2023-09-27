Property House inside former Brechin primary school could be yours for just £150k The two-bedroom mid-terrace property is inside the old Andover Primary School building on Nursery Lane. By Ben MacDonald September 27 2023, 11.47am Share House inside former Brechin primary school could be yours for just £150k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4760222/house-andover-primary-school-brechin-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The former Andover Primary School building is now housing. Image: Your Move A house inside a former primary school in Brechin is up for sale for just £150,000. The two-bedroom mid-terrace property is inside the old Andover Primary School building on Nursery Lane. Permission was granted back in 2016 to convert the B-listed building into 10 residential properties. The building, which dates back to 1859, closed to pupils in 1998. Andover Primary pupils are now based in a building on Drumachlie Park in Brechin. The spacious living room in the property. Image: Your Move The living room comes with log burner. Image: Your Move The stylish living area. Image: Your Move The property for sale is ideal for modern living, with a large lounge featuring a log burner. A kitchen adjoins the living room and there is also a downstairs toilet. Upstairs there are two double bedrooms – one of which has a small walk-in wardrobe or study area – and a shower room. The property benefits from double glazing and electric central heating, and is finished in a modern way throughout. The kitchen is joined to the living area. Image: Your Move There is plenty of storage space in the kitchen. Image: Your Move A WC can be found downstairs. Image: Your Move One of the two double bedrooms upstairs. Image: Your Move Another view of the bedroom. Image: Your Move The second bedroom has a small walk-in wardrobe or study attached. Image: Your Move The upstairs shower room. Image: Your Move The garden is private and fully enclosed. Image: Your Move Outside there is a private and fully enclosed garden area at the front, two allocated parking spaces and a separate drying area. The former Andover Primary property is being marketed at offers over £150,000 by Your Move. The Courier has taken a look at a series of other homes across Tayside and Fife that have been beautifully renovated.
Conversation