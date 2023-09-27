House inside former Brechin primary school could be yours for just £150k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
House inside former Brechin primary school could be yours for just £150k

By Ben MacDonald
An external view of the former Andover Primary School in Brechin, which is now housing
The former Andover Primary School building is now housing. Image: Your Move

A house inside a former primary school in Brechin is up for sale for just £150,000.

The two-bedroom mid-terrace property is inside the old Andover Primary School building on Nursery Lane.

Permission was granted back in 2016 to convert the B-listed building into 10 residential properties.

The building, which dates back to 1859, closed to pupils in 1998.

Andover Primary pupils are now based in a building on Drumachlie Park in Brechin.

The living room of the house in the former Andover Primary School in Brechin
The spacious living room in the property. Image: Your Move
The living room of the house, featuring log burner, in the former Andover Primary School in Brechin
The living room comes with log burner. Image: Your Move
Another view of the living room of the house in the former Andover Primary School in Brechin
The stylish living area. Image: Your Move

The property for sale is ideal for modern living, with a large lounge featuring a log burner.

A kitchen adjoins the living room and there is also a downstairs toilet.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms – one of which has a small walk-in wardrobe or study area – and a shower room.

The property benefits from double glazing and electric central heating, and is finished in a modern way throughout.

Looking from the kitchen through to the living room of the house in the former Andover Primary School in Brechin
The kitchen is joined to the living area. Image: Your Move
The kitchen of the house in the former Andover Primary School in Brechin
There is plenty of storage space in the kitchen. Image: Your Move
The downstairs WC of the house in the former Andover Primary School in Brechin
A WC can be found downstairs. Image: Your Move
One of two double bedrooms upstairs in the house in the former Andover Primary School in Brechin
One of the two double bedrooms upstairs. Image: Your Move
Another view of one of two double bedrooms upstairs in the house in the former Andover Primary School in Brechin
Another view of the bedroom. Image: Your Move
The second bedroom, with walk-in wardrobe or study, in the house in the former Andover Primary School in Brechin
The second bedroom has a small walk-in wardrobe or study attached. Image: Your Move
The shower room in the house in the former Andover Primary School in Brechin
The upstairs shower room. Image: Your Move
The small garden at the house in the former Andover Primary School in Brechin
The garden is private and fully enclosed. Image: Your Move

Outside there is a private and fully enclosed garden area at the front, two allocated parking spaces and a separate drying area.

The former Andover Primary property is being marketed at offers over £150,000 by Your Move.

The Courier has taken a look at a series of other homes across Tayside and Fife that have been beautifully renovated.

