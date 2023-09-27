House inside former Brechin primary school could be yours for just £150k

A house inside a former primary school in Brechin is up for sale for just £150,000.

The two-bedroom mid-terrace property is inside the old Andover Primary School building on Nursery Lane.

Permission was granted back in 2016 to convert the B-listed building into 10 residential properties.

The building, which dates back to 1859, closed to pupils in 1998.

Andover Primary pupils are now based in a building on Drumachlie Park in Brechin.

The property for sale is ideal for modern living, with a large lounge featuring a log burner.

A kitchen adjoins the living room and there is also a downstairs toilet.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms – one of which has a small walk-in wardrobe or study area – and a shower room.

The property benefits from double glazing and electric central heating, and is finished in a modern way throughout.

Outside there is a private and fully enclosed garden area at the front, two allocated parking spaces and a separate drying area.

The former Andover Primary property is being marketed at offers over £150,000 by Your Move.

