Lindsay Cox: Organiser of Broughty Ferry Christmas events dies aged 64

Despite being diagnosed with cancer in 2015, Lindsay never let his illness slow him down.

By Chris Ferguson
Lindsay Cox, who has died aged 64, was pivotal in organising civic events in Dundee before becoming Broughty Ferry’s Mr Christmas.

He was the energetic force behind the annual Christmas lights switch-on, which he began planning in January each year.

His 32-year background as part of the team organising Dundee’s Christmas celebrations and the flower and food festival, made him the ideal candidate.

When he retired from Dundee City Council in 2016 he became involved in Broughty Ferry Traders’ Association and played central roles in all its events including the Christmas and Halloween festivities.

Lindsay also gave a lifetime’s service to the Scout movement, was a past leader of the 26th Dundee Scouts and together with his brother, Drummond, took hundreds of young people to camps in Europe over the years.

Lindsay Cox, left, and his brother, Drummond.

Lindsay Cox was born in February 1959 to Jim and Greta Cox and grew up in Rockfield Street, Dundee, with brothers Drummond and the late James and Rod.

He had a brief spell at Hawkhill school before moving to the Demonstration School and then Logie Secondary.

As an eight-year-old he continued the family tradition by joining the Cubs of the 26th Dundee St John’s Cross Church.

When he left school, Lindsay undertook an HNC at Kingsway Technical College and then started work as an architectural technician at the Parr Partnership in Dundee before working in St Andrews for a period.

He joined the local authority in Dundee in 1984 and soon found himself involved in organising large-scale public events.

Lindsay Cox had been leader of the 26th Dundee Scouts.

Lindsay was the person on the ground liaising with other public services during youth parades, veterans’ days, Christmas lights switch-ons, the flower and food festival and also voting arrangements at elections.

He met his future wife, Jacqui, through mutual friends on a night out on Live Aid night in 1985.

The couple married at St Andrew’s Church, Dundee, in 1989 and set up home in Eden Street. They moved to Broughty Ferry in 1992 and welcomed two of a family, Euan in 1995, and Jamie in 2000.

Over many years, Lindsay, helped by Euan and Jamie in later years, was a volunteer with HD Stage Crew, building and moving sets for Thomson-Leng Musicial Society, Downfield Musical Society, Dundee Schools Music Theatre and other amateur musical societies in Dundee and the surrounding area.

He also completed multiple marathons in Dundee and half-marathons around Scotland and raised money for Maggie’s Centre, Dundee, as a thank you for previous support, and pancreatic cancer research in memory of a friend’s family member.

Despite being diagnosed with cancer himself in 2015, Lindsay never let his illness slow him down and was planning a family gathering even on the day he died.

He continued to work as a pharmacy delivery driver and was unstinting in the time he gave to family and the many organisations he volunteered with.

Dependable

In 2015, he was forced to miss a European Scout camp but staff at Ward 34 at Ninewells Hospital surprised him by building a tent over his bed.

Drummond said: “He really was a dependable person. If something needed done you could rely on Lindsay. He was always there for the wider family. He was the practical one.”

Jacqui said: “He did not let the illness slow him down. He carried on as normal and maintained his drive, and sense of humour, until the end.”

Lindsay, an elder at Kingsgait Kirk, Dundee, used to fish at Kingennie and was generous in supplying neighbours and friends with trout he caught.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

