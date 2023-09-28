New mum from Angus spared jail after positive reports

A new mum from Angus has avoided imprisonment for smashing her car while under the influence and tapping a knife on the window of someone she claimed owed her money.

Paige Sharp was an expectant mother when she appeared in the dock in June to admit the offences.

She was warned she could still be jailed after her child was born, as sentence was deferred until later in the year.

However, following a positive social work report, the 29-year-old was this week placed under supervision instead.

Sharp previously admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, failing to give a breath specimen, driving under the influence of drink or drugs and dangerous driving on September 20 last year.

Threats and dangerous driving

The court was told Sharp turned up at an address on Sheriff Stein Place, Arbroath, in the early hours, before attempting to force open a patio door.

She then presented a knife at the occupants and repeatedly tapped it on the window, demanding they come outside to settle a debt.

Later the same night, she crashed a BMW 3 Series into a pedestrian crossing, where Montrose Road meets Fischeracre Road in Arbroath.

Driving dangerously while under the influence, at excessive speed, she went into a spin, crossed onto the opposing carriageway and hit the kerb on the opposite side of the road.

Afterwards, she failed to give two breath specimens at Bell Street police headquarters in Dundee.

Later that year, on November 25, Sharp breached a curfew banning her from being outside her home address between 7pm and 7am when she was spotted on Bloomfield Road.

Back in the dock

At Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Sharp: “I’ve read the report.

“I’ve heard the circumstances.

“A custodial sentence is merited but there are options that I can follow.”

The sheriff placed Sharp under supervision for a year and banned her from driving for 15 months.

Sharp must take part in the 12-step trauma group and comply with drug treatment during her supervision.

