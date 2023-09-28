New mum from Angus spared jail after positive reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New mum from Angus spared jail after positive reports

Paige Sharp admitted her offences while pregnant and had been warned she could be jailed after giving birth.

By Ross Gardiner
Paige Sharp leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.

A new mum from Angus has avoided imprisonment for smashing her car while under the influence and tapping a knife on the window of someone she claimed owed her money.

Paige Sharp was an expectant mother when she appeared in the dock in June to admit the offences.

She was warned she could still be jailed after her child was born, as sentence was deferred until later in the year.

However, following a positive social work report, the 29-year-old was this week placed under supervision instead.

Sharp previously admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, failing to give a breath specimen, driving under the influence of drink or drugs and dangerous driving on September 20 last year.

Threats and dangerous driving

The court was told Sharp turned up at an address on Sheriff Stein Place, Arbroath, in the early hours, before attempting to force open a patio door.

She then presented a knife at the occupants and repeatedly tapped it on the window,  demanding they come outside to settle a debt.

Later the same night, she crashed a BMW 3 Series into a pedestrian crossing, where Montrose Road meets Fischeracre Road in Arbroath.

Driving dangerously while under the influence, at excessive speed, she went into a spin, crossed onto the opposing carriageway and hit the kerb on the opposite side of the road.

Afterwards, she failed to give two breath specimens at Bell Street police headquarters in Dundee.

Later that year, on November 25, Sharp breached a curfew banning her from being outside her home address between 7pm and 7am when she was spotted on Bloomfield Road.

Back in the dock

At Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Sharp: “I’ve read the report.

“I’ve heard the circumstances.

“A custodial sentence is merited but there are options that I can follow.”

The sheriff placed Sharp under supervision for a year and banned her from driving for 15 months.

Sharp must take part in the 12-step trauma group and comply with drug treatment during her supervision.

