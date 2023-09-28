Fife woman Alice, 23, completes epic 4,500-mile round Britain hike in memory of dad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife woman Alice, 23, completes epic 4,500-mile round Britain hike in memory of dad

Alice Connelly, from Dalgety Bay, raised more than £5,400 during her 10-month "journey of closure" after dad Ron's sudden death.

By Claire Warrender
Alice Connelly walked through Leven. Image: Supplied by Jim Parker.
A super-fit Fife woman is looking forward to putting her feet up after finishing an epic 4,500-mile jog and hike around the UK coast.

Alice Connelly from Dalgety Bay braved high winds, torrential rain and snow as she completed her solo journey in memory of her dad Ron.

And she managed to fit in a few Parkruns and even an ultra-marathon along the way.

Alice Connelly, from Fife, arriving in Leven
Alice Connelly in Leven, Fife. Image: Supplied by Jim Parker.

The 23-year-old archaeology graduate was on the move for 10 months in total.

And she carried a tent and sleeping bag in a rucksack on her back,

While she suffered pangs of homesickness and missed her loved ones, Alice says she was also shown incredible kindness along the way.

Meanwhile, her British Coastal Run had a serious intention – to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation and mental health charity Mind.

The challenge was inspired by her dad’s sudden death in 2017, just as Alice embarked on a university course.

Deep depression after dad’s death

“Just after I moved to Edinburgh, my father passed away,” said Alice.

“It was quite a shock because he was fit and healthy.

“He was 62 and still ran and did yoga. He supported my love of running and we often ran together.”

Ron had been diagnosed with a heart arrhythmia – or irregular heart beat – but was expected to continue living a full life.

His death saw Alice throw herself into her studies, despite falling into a deep depression.

And when she finally graduated last year, she decided to take on a challenge in Ron’s memory.

Coastal run was a journey of closure

“My dad was such a loving, funny and quirky person and his passing was really hard on the whole family,” said Alice.

“Life became stagnant because I didn’t know how to help myself and I didn’t want to burden my mum and siblings.

“When I got my degree I wanted to kickstart my life again, which is why I took on this challenge.”

Alice set off from Dalgety Bay in November 2022 and headed south.

Alice Connelly, from Fife, made it to Lands End in April.'
Alice Connelly from Fife made it to Land’s End in April. Image: Supplied by Alice Connelly.

“On the whole, it was a journey of closure,” she said.

“My dad passed away at such a turbulent time in my life. This was almost like cleaning the slate.”

‘I’ve been shown incredible generosity’

Alice spent much of the winter living in strangers’ homes after reaching out on social media.

“It was too cold to camp and nine times out of ten I was offered a spare room or a couch to crash on.

Alice Connelly, from Fife, was emotional at the Scottish border
Arriving back in Scotland was an emotional moment for Alice. Image: Supplied by Alice Connelly,

“B&B owners also put me up. I’ve been shown such incredible generosity.

“I’ve had people running sections with me and loads of messages of support.

“I honestly wouldn’t have been able to do what I did without all those people behind me. It’s been really heart-lifting.

“I walked through yellow weather warnings for wind and rain and a bit of thunder.

“It was a bit scary at times but I never had to stop.”

She finally arrived back in Fife on Monday, finishing the journey where she started in Dalgety Bay.

“It’s been quite surreal waking up in my own bed and not having to go out,” she laughed.

Fundraising page still open for donations

Meanwhile, Alice promoted her online fundraising page along the way.

And while her journey is finished, the JustGiving page is still open.

So far she has raised more than £5,400 to be split between the two charities.

And Leven-based estate agent Jim Parker, of Fife Properties, has pledged to match fund every £10 donated from now on, up to a maximum of £500.

He said: “Hopefully this will get her to £6,000, £3,000 for each charity.”

