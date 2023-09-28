Fife woman Alice, 23, completes epic 4,500-mile round Britain hike in memory of dad

A super-fit Fife woman is looking forward to putting her feet up after finishing an epic 4,500-mile jog and hike around the UK coast.

Alice Connelly from Dalgety Bay braved high winds, torrential rain and snow as she completed her solo journey in memory of her dad Ron.

And she managed to fit in a few Parkruns and even an ultra-marathon along the way.

The 23-year-old archaeology graduate was on the move for 10 months in total.

And she carried a tent and sleeping bag in a rucksack on her back,

While she suffered pangs of homesickness and missed her loved ones, Alice says she was also shown incredible kindness along the way.

Meanwhile, her British Coastal Run had a serious intention – to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation and mental health charity Mind.

The challenge was inspired by her dad’s sudden death in 2017, just as Alice embarked on a university course.

Deep depression after dad’s death

“Just after I moved to Edinburgh, my father passed away,” said Alice.

“It was quite a shock because he was fit and healthy.

“He was 62 and still ran and did yoga. He supported my love of running and we often ran together.”

Ron had been diagnosed with a heart arrhythmia – or irregular heart beat – but was expected to continue living a full life.

His death saw Alice throw herself into her studies, despite falling into a deep depression.

And when she finally graduated last year, she decided to take on a challenge in Ron’s memory.

Coastal run was a journey of closure

“My dad was such a loving, funny and quirky person and his passing was really hard on the whole family,” said Alice.

“Life became stagnant because I didn’t know how to help myself and I didn’t want to burden my mum and siblings.

“When I got my degree I wanted to kickstart my life again, which is why I took on this challenge.”

Alice set off from Dalgety Bay in November 2022 and headed south.

“On the whole, it was a journey of closure,” she said.

“My dad passed away at such a turbulent time in my life. This was almost like cleaning the slate.”

‘I’ve been shown incredible generosity’

Alice spent much of the winter living in strangers’ homes after reaching out on social media.

“It was too cold to camp and nine times out of ten I was offered a spare room or a couch to crash on.

“B&B owners also put me up. I’ve been shown such incredible generosity.

“I’ve had people running sections with me and loads of messages of support.

“I honestly wouldn’t have been able to do what I did without all those people behind me. It’s been really heart-lifting.

“I walked through yellow weather warnings for wind and rain and a bit of thunder.

“It was a bit scary at times but I never had to stop.”

She finally arrived back in Fife on Monday, finishing the journey where she started in Dalgety Bay.

“It’s been quite surreal waking up in my own bed and not having to go out,” she laughed.

Fundraising page still open for donations

Meanwhile, Alice promoted her online fundraising page along the way.

And while her journey is finished, the JustGiving page is still open.

So far she has raised more than £5,400 to be split between the two charities.

And Leven-based estate agent Jim Parker, of Fife Properties, has pledged to match fund every £10 donated from now on, up to a maximum of £500.

He said: “Hopefully this will get her to £6,000, £3,000 for each charity.”