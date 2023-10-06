Fife knifeman threw sandwiches at neighbour from his window 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife knifeman threw sandwiches at neighbour from his window 

David Snaddon reacted after another resident in the Lochore block of flats knocked on his door to "sort things out".

By Jamie McKenzie
A drugged up thug brandished knives and threw sandwiches at a neighbour from his top floor window after a sleepless night at a Fife block of flats.

David Snaddon reacted after another resident in the Lochore block, who was getting ready for work, knocked on his door to “sort things out”.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard 38-year-old Snaddon had woken someone else up earlier in the night by arguing.

He previously admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner and brandishing knives in Mcginlay Terrace on July 10 this year.

‘Enough is enough’

Procurator fiscal depute Laura McManus told the court one neighbour was woken up at around 2:30am and made a noise complaint to police, who advised Snaddon a short time later.

Around 7am another person in the block was up and about to go to work and leaned out the window to speak to Snaddon, who was also hanging out of his window.

David Snaddon. Image: Facebook

The fiscal said: “They (the neighbour) said ‘enough is enough’ and informed the accused to ‘come outside and sort it out’.”

He then knocked on Snaddon’s front door but got no answer and left.

Ms McManus said there seemed to be a number of neighbours around at this time.

She continued: “The accused began to throw sandwiches from his window towards the original neighbour and was shouting towards him.

“He was then holding two kitchen knives, one in each hand, and the male neighbour made his way back to his own flat and contacted police”.

Valium

Police attended and Snaddon, who appeared to be under the influence of drink or drugs, was asked to step outside the property.

Officers took hold of him and placed him in handcuffs.

Upon being charged Snaddon told police the neighbour had “attacked” his door.

Defence lawyer Amy Harley said Snaddon has been frustrated with ongoing difficulties with his neighbour for “some time”.

She said: “He felt under threat and reacted to that, but he accepts it’s not an excuse for his behaviour”.

The solicitor said she understood Snaddon did not leave his own property during the incident.

Mcginlay Terrace, Lochore. Image: Google

She said a background report highlighted he had been on Valium and was not fully in control of his behaviour.

Ms Harley said her client was struggling with a break-up at the time and was not fully ready to move away from drugs, though pointed out he has been making some progress.

She said while Snaddon has an extensive record, it is mainly for crimes of dishonesty rather than violence.

Sheriff Francis Gill deferred sentence for three months and ordered Snaddon to stay out of trouble.

