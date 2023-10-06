Fife knifeman threw sandwiches at neighbour from his window 

A drugged up thug brandished knives and threw sandwiches at a neighbour from his top floor window after a sleepless night at a Fife block of flats.

David Snaddon reacted after another resident in the Lochore block, who was getting ready for work, knocked on his door to “sort things out”.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard 38-year-old Snaddon had woken someone else up earlier in the night by arguing.

He previously admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner and brandishing knives in Mcginlay Terrace on July 10 this year.

‘Enough is enough’

Procurator fiscal depute Laura McManus told the court one neighbour was woken up at around 2:30am and made a noise complaint to police, who advised Snaddon a short time later.

Around 7am another person in the block was up and about to go to work and leaned out the window to speak to Snaddon, who was also hanging out of his window.

The fiscal said: “They (the neighbour) said ‘enough is enough’ and informed the accused to ‘come outside and sort it out’.”

He then knocked on Snaddon’s front door but got no answer and left.

Ms McManus said there seemed to be a number of neighbours around at this time.

She continued: “The accused began to throw sandwiches from his window towards the original neighbour and was shouting towards him.

“He was then holding two kitchen knives, one in each hand, and the male neighbour made his way back to his own flat and contacted police”.

Valium

Police attended and Snaddon, who appeared to be under the influence of drink or drugs, was asked to step outside the property.

Officers took hold of him and placed him in handcuffs.

Upon being charged Snaddon told police the neighbour had “attacked” his door.

Defence lawyer Amy Harley said Snaddon has been frustrated with ongoing difficulties with his neighbour for “some time”.

She said: “He felt under threat and reacted to that, but he accepts it’s not an excuse for his behaviour”.

The solicitor said she understood Snaddon did not leave his own property during the incident.

She said a background report highlighted he had been on Valium and was not fully in control of his behaviour.

Ms Harley said her client was struggling with a break-up at the time and was not fully ready to move away from drugs, though pointed out he has been making some progress.

She said while Snaddon has an extensive record, it is mainly for crimes of dishonesty rather than violence.

Sheriff Francis Gill deferred sentence for three months and ordered Snaddon to stay out of trouble.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.