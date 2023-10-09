Lifelong restriction order for Dundee rapist who preyed on schoolgirl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifelong restriction order for Dundee rapist who preyed on schoolgirl

Lee McPherson repeatedly targeted the 15 year-old girl who was also bombarded with sleazy text messages.

By Grant McCabe
Lee McPherson.
A registered sex offender who raped a schoolgirl in Dundee after plying her with drink and drugs has been jailed.

Lee McPherson repeatedly preyed on the 15 year-old girl who was also bombarded with sleazy text messages.

The 44-year-old was convicted in October last year after a trial in Livingston of two charges of raping the youngster between November 2018 and January 2019.

The attacks occurred at different addresses in Dundee including in the city’s Caird Park.

Sentencing was adjourned a number of times after judge Lady Haldane called for a full risk assessment to be carried out on McPherson, who had previously breached a sexual harm order.

McPherson went on to finally appear in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lifelong order

Lady Haldane imposed an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR) with the rapist told he must serve a minimum five years behind bars.

She said McPherson had continued to display “deeply concerning attitudes” towards his young victim.

Lee McPherson at an earlier court hearing

The judge said: “You showed no insight in the consequences of your behaviour nor did you apparently see anything wrong in a man of your age behaving as you did towards a child.”

McPherson, also of Dundee, was warned he will not automatically be freed after five years.

He will only be released once he is deemed safe to be put back on the streets.

Victim was ‘frozen’

Describing one attack, the young victim told jurors how she felt unwell after drinking and taking cannabis at a flat where McPherson and others were.

She passed out, but awoke on one occasion to find McPherson on top of her.

McPherson was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

During other incident, she described lying “frozen and staring at the wall” as she was preyed upon.

McPherson was further guilty after trial of sending the girl and another teenager messages of a sexual nature, which he claimed were “stupid jokes”.

The sentencing hearing was told McPherson continues to protest his innocence.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

