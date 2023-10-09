Booking system being brought in for all vans and pick-ups at Angus skip sites

Vans and pick-ups will have to book in advance for Angus skip sites from the start of next month.

Angus Council is bringing in changes which they say will improve the system for commercial waste dumping at the area’s recycling centres.

But it means every commercial style vehicle will now require to be booked in.

Council chiefs say it’s aimed at cutting down on illegal dumping.

And folk with smaller vans and pick-up for household use will still be able to drop their rubbish free of charge.

What are the changes?

From November 1, a fully electronic system for commercial waste disposal is being introduced.

Customers presently have to print out a commercial waste ticket and show it at the recycling centre.

There are also existing charges for commercial users – up to £98.80 for large vans.

Angus has five recycling centres: Arbroath, Brechin, Carnoustie, Forfar and Montrose.

The council said: “When a commercial customer books their slot using the online booking system for their visit to a recycling centre, they will also log their disposal ticket reference number.

“When they arrive at site their visit will be checked off by staff using a mobile device.

“Following their visit the customer will be emailed their Waste Transfer Note, a document that is legally required to prove proper disposal.

“Customers will still be sent their tickets electronically; however site staff will now have access to live information allowing them to close off the ticket once it’s been used without any paper changing hands, making the system easier for both customers and the site staff.”

People with tickets purchased prior to November 1 will still be able to use their ticket reference number to book online.

No charge for domestic vans

The council added: “In addition to this, changes will be made to the type of vehicle that is required to book.

“We currently require larger vans and trailers to be booked in for visits to recycling centres and as of November 1, this will be extended to small vans and pick-ups.

“This means that all commercial-style vehicles will be required to book, allowing us to monitor vehicle usage to ensure that commercial waste is not being illegally disposed of, with Angus taxpayers footing the bill.

“Of course, we understand that some people use such vehicles for domestic purposes.

“They can still dispose of their household waste free of charge, however they will be required to book their visits.”

Full details on the online booking system can be found at www.angus.gov.uk/recyclingcentres