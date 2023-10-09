Booking system being brought in for all vans and pick-ups at Angus skip sites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Booking system being brought in for all vans and pick-ups at Angus skip sites

Any commercial-type vehicles will have to log in online before visiting an Angus recycling centre from November 1.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath Recycling Centre. Image: DC Thomson
Arbroath Recycling Centre. Image: DC Thomson

Vans and pick-ups will have to book in advance for Angus skip sites from the start of next month.

Angus Council is bringing in changes which they say will improve the system for commercial waste dumping at the area’s recycling centres.

But it means every commercial style vehicle will now require to be booked in.

Council chiefs say it’s aimed at cutting down on illegal dumping.

And folk with smaller vans and pick-up for household use will still be able to drop their rubbish free of charge.

What are the changes?

From November 1, a fully electronic system for commercial waste disposal is being introduced.

Customers presently have to print out a commercial waste ticket and show it at the recycling centre.

There are also existing charges for commercial users – up to £98.80 for large vans.

Carnoustie recycling centre
Carnoustie recycling centre. Image: DC Thomson

Angus has five recycling centres: Arbroath, Brechin, Carnoustie, Forfar and Montrose.

The council said: “When a commercial customer books their slot using the online booking system for their visit to a recycling centre, they will also log their disposal ticket reference number.

“When they arrive at site their visit will be checked off by staff using a mobile device.

“Following their visit the customer will be emailed their Waste Transfer Note, a document that is legally required to prove proper disposal.

“Customers will still be sent their tickets electronically; however site staff will now have access to live information allowing them to close off the ticket once it’s been used without any paper changing hands, making the system easier for both customers and the site staff.”

People with tickets purchased prior to November 1 will still be able to use their ticket reference number to book online.

No charge for domestic vans

The council added: “In addition to this, changes will be made to the type of vehicle that is required to book.

“We currently require larger vans and trailers to be booked in for visits to recycling centres and as of November 1, this will be extended to small vans and pick-ups.

“This means that all commercial-style vehicles will be required to book, allowing us to monitor vehicle usage to ensure that commercial waste is not being illegally disposed of, with Angus taxpayers footing the bill.

“Of course, we understand that some people use such vehicles for domestic purposes.

“They can still dispose of their household waste free of charge, however they will be required to book their visits.”

Full details on the online booking system can be found at www.angus.gov.uk/recyclingcentres

