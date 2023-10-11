Serial Dundee chip shop raider jailed for repeat strike at city fish bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Serial Dundee chip shop raider jailed for repeat strike at city fish bar

Paul Coombs, who also pled guilty to a terrifying domestic assault, had been earlier jailed for a previous break-in at the same branch of Marini's.

By Ross Gardiner
Paul Coombes admitted raiding Marini's again.
Paul Coombes admitted raiding Marini's again.

A thug is back behind bars after he admitted smashing his way into a chip shop and scarpering with the till.

Paul Coombs was spotted in the early hours of February 21 last year heading out of Marini’s on Strathmartine Road clutching the cash register.

It is the second time the 27-year-old has struck at the same takeaway.

Earlier this year, Coombs admitted breaking into the outlet in December 2020 and stealing the tills, as well as trying his luck at the nearby Frankie’s Fish Shack.

Coombs, who also pled guilty to a terrifying domestic assault on his partner, was jailed for 22 months.

Chip shop raid

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At 5.35am on February 21 2022, a witness was walking along towards the locus.

“As he neared the shop, he saw the glass in the front door was smashed.”

The witness saw Coombs stepping out of the shop with a till, before making off with another man who was waiting outside.

Paul Coombes

The witness phoned the police and Coombs was identified from a review of CCTV.

HMP Perth inmate Coombs admitted breaking in and stealing the till and its contents.

While still in the dock, he also pled guilty to two domestically aggravated offences from December 12.

Marini’s on Strathmartine Road

The court heard how he arrived uninvited at his partner’s home in Salton Crescent and immediately flew into a rage.

He snatched his girlfriend’s phone from her hand and threw it at a radiator.

He then seized her head, kicked her stomach twice and struck her face.

Coombs then pulled her from her bed by the hair and dragged her into the hall.

In doing so, he elbowed a TV, smashing it.

The woman escaped the house and fled into the street but Coombs followed her.

Ring doorbell footage outside captured the woman shouting that she was pregnant.

Coombs pled guilty to the assault and a charged of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

‘Custodial sentence, custodial sentence, custodial sentence…’

Solicitor Doug McConnell said: “Mr Coombs didn’t know she was pregnant.

“Whether she was pregnant or not, I can’t say.

“He has got numerous matters prior to this, although most are in relation to housebreakings.

“Prior to this matter, he was dealt with by custodial sentence, custodial sentence, custodial sentence…

“The last time that a non-custodial sentence was attempted was 2016.”

Dundee Sheriff Court

Mr McConnell added: “I appreciate that Mr Coombs is now 27 but the last time that reports were prepared with a view as to whether we can break the cycle of offending was some seven years ago.”

He said his client has been drug-free on remand and has a job lined up with a family business once he is liberated.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael imposed a 22 month sentence, with 10 months for the break-in and 12 months for the assault.

Marini’s menace

At Forfar Sheriff Court in April, Coombs admitted stealing two tills with hundreds of pounds in them from Marini’s and caused around £1,000 of damage.

That raid took place at 4.40am on December 14 in 2020.

During the same crime spree, he targeted Frankie’s Fish Shack on Harefield Road but failed to crowbar his way inside.

He also broke into Bloom florists in Dundee and Car Requirements at Montrose Road, Forfar.

Dad-of-one Coombs, of North George Street in Dundee, had already spent 315 days on remand when he pled guilty.

He was sentenced to 200 days in jail, plus 53 days of an unexpired sentence.

In 2017, Coombs was caged for a year and nine months after a mistaken identity assault which fractured a man’s skull.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Funeral director sex Picture shows; Alex Little. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 10/10/2023
Fife funeral director admits sexual assault on woman at her Methil home
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Knife assault between friends
Reece Fraser at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Dundee thug bit part of rival's ear off in brutal assault at Pout nightclub
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dunfermline Sheriff Court exterior Picture shows; Dunfermline Sheriff Court exterior. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Teenagers admit breaking Fife schoolboy's nose in brutal assault
Rhys Falconer at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Unpaid work for Angus paedophile who hoarded obscene 'dogs and horses' porn
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Queen cortege road careless driving Picture shows; Henry Rankin. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 09/10/2023
Speeder, 73, spooked spectators as Queen's funeral cortege passed through Perthshire
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Floody Hell
Lee McPherson.
Lifelong restriction order for Dundee rapist who preyed on schoolgirl
Asda in Kirkton.
Would-be mugger dragged woman to ground in carjacking bid outside Dundee supermarket
Stonehaven rail crash recommendations
Families secure £1m damages from Network Rail after Stonehaven tragedy