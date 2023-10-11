16-year-old Fife ‘adrenaline junkie’ chef Oliver racing towards bright future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
16-year-old Fife ‘adrenaline junkie’ chef Oliver racing towards bright future

The Boar's Head commis chef Oliver Rook discovered his passion for cooking at a young age - but he's also eyeing up a more thrilling career on the side.

By Maria Gran
The Boar's Head chef Oliver preparing a plate of venison.
The Boar's Head commis chef Oliver Rook. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

When 16-year-old Oliver Rook moves around the kitchen, it’s like watching a chef with a lifetime of experience.

He started his part-time job at The Boar’s Head just a year ago, after phoning up to ask for a job.

Given a choice of front of house or kitchen, Oliver decided to give the kitchen a shot.

“From a very young age I’ve been helping out in the kitchen, with my mum, my nana and my granny as well,” says the Bell Baxter pupil.

“I was around a lot of people who cooked, I’ve done home ec [economics] in school and it just took off from there.”

The Boar’s Head chef speciality

Under the wing of head chef Andy Spence, young Oliver has quickly built up his skills and confidence.

His teacher admits that the 16-year-old is on par with many chefs in their 30s he’s worked with before.

In a kitchen decorated with an AA Rosette, delivering impressive dishes are a must.

The commis chef says: “Our standards are quite high, but it’s great fun.

“It’s nice to look at the plate and be like, I’ve done that.

“Venison is my favourite thing to cook. I sear off the venison and heat potato fondant that’s been cooked in butter with a bit of onion relish.

A plate of venison in The Boar's Head.
Oliver’s venison with potato fondant, pickled brambles and celeriac puree. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Then slice the venison in half, plate it, add fondant, celeriac puree on the side, then a bacon crisp over with some pickled brambles.

“It’s one of the nicest dishes I like to make.”

Chef apprenticeship lined up

Once the Newburgh teen finishes school next year, he’ll take on an apprenticeship at The Boar’s Head.

Becoming a chef has long been his dream, but he has another passion pulling him away from the kitchen.

“I’m still deciding what I want to do,” Oliver admits.

“Ever since I was a child I’ve been obsessed with two things, cooking and racing.

“I’m trying to start out racing, but obviously, here I’ve got a career that I like.”

The Boar's Head chef Oliver in the kitchen cutting a piece of venison.
After a year in the kitchen, Oliver feels right at home. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Money from his part-time job is going towards a car and racing kit. He’s passed his racing licence and hopes to go to college for racing after his apprenticeship.

While giving his all to get onto the race track, he’s balancing his job with homework and Air Cadets. It seems both cars and planes have caught Oliver’s fancy.

“I’d say I’m an adrenaline junkie,” says the Air Cadet sergeant.

“Anything that goes fast, that’s me. I love speed.”

Future plans for The Boar’s Head chef

It might not be the same kind of speed, but the kitchen can get pretty hectic too. With a full line of orders to cook and plate, Oliver starts to feel the stress.

The panic rarely lasts though, as The Boar’s Head team comes together to fulfil the orders. Oliver hails his colleagues as the best part of his job.

“You can be in here from 10 in the morning to 10 at night, and we all get tired, but we keep ourselves going,” he says.

“It’s nice being around people like that, the time flies by and it’s great fun.

Chef Oliver holding a plate of venison inside The Boar's Head.
Oliver hopes to combine a racing career with being a chef. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We can be messing around when we want to, but when it’s serious, we’re proper serious.”

Oliver plans to stay in the kitchen when he finishes school next year, balancing his apprenticeship with racing.

In the future, he also hopes to find time to travel around the world, learning recipes and techniques from different cultures.

When asked about his future plans and if he’d pick working in a three-star Michelin restaurant or driving in Formula One, a slight panic washes over his face.

“I can’t decide! I literally can’t decide!”

“It’s difficult, because both of the things I love equally. It’s like, what do I do?”

