Pensioner thinks MS relapsed after terrifying assault and robbery in Kirkcaldy home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Pensioner thinks MS relapsed after terrifying assault and robbery in Kirkcaldy home

The pensioner robbed by Colin Hamilton believes her multiple sclerosis has relapsed due to the terrifying incident..

By Jamie McKenzie
Hamilton claimed he was in the house to warn of a gas leak. Image: Shutterstock.
Hamilton claimed he was in the house to warn of a gas leak. Image: Shutterstock.

A serial offender assaulted and robbed a 76-year-old Kirkcaldy woman in her own home after pretending he was there to warn of a gas leak.

Colin Hamilton entered Marion Mathieson’s home uninvited and took her purse, before pushing her away to make his escape on February 27 this year.

Among the precious items in the purse was a death notice for her beloved late husband.

Two days Hamilton, he broke into a church in Dysart and stole food, coffee and a laptop.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Hamilton had been released from prison on licence a month before the offending.

The 38-year-old appeared in court via video link to Perth Prison to admit his crimes.

Sheriff Robert More jailed Hamilton for 30 months.

Speaking to The Courier afterwards, Mrs Mathieson said she believes the sentence should have been longer and that the robbery has knocked her confidence and worsened her health.

The widow, now 77, said: “I think my MS (multiple sclerosis) has relapsed as a result of this incident because of the stress that it’s brought on me.”

House invader

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie told the court Mrs Mathieson was expecting a friend to visit so had unlocked her door.

Ms Ritchie said: “At 7.30am she heard the doorbell and someone enter into the entrance hallway.

“She was in the kitchen at the time.

“She initially thought it was her friend but heard a male say, ‘there is a gas leak further along’.”

The woman said she did not use gas but Hamilton asked for a pen and paper to write down an emergency number.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court sign
The case was heard at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Ms Ritchie said the woman became suspicious as he appeared disorganised and was not wearing a uniform.

The fiscal continued: “She pulled the emergency chord in the hallway.

“The community alarm started to beep and the accused stood up and went over to where her handbag was.

“The accused took the purse from the handbag and held it under his left arm.

“(The victim) tried to grab the purse but the accused pushed her to the body to get her away, causing her to stagger back.

“The accused went to the hallway and left via the back door.”

Alarm raised

Police were contacted by a Fife Community Alarms operator, who spoke to the pensioner and noted her distress.

She provided a detailed description of Hamilton, who was also seen on CCTV in the vicinity.

A few hours later, two detectives identified Hamilton in the street, under the influence of illicit substances, and arrested him.

The fiscal said the purse contained cash, bank cards and newspaper death notices of close relatives.

None of the items were recovered.

Hamilton pled guilty to assault and robbery.

Effect on vulnerable victim

The fiscal depute said Hamilton has a record stretching back to 2002 and is a persistent offender with serious convictions for violence and disorder.

Mrs Mathieson told The Courier: “I really thought, with his track record, he would get a bit more.”

She said her purse was never recovered and reckons she had more than £200 inside it along with vouchers and an M&S points card.

Mrs Mathieson said the newspaper death notices were of close family members including her late husband, David Mathieson, who was a policeman in Fife constabulary for 25 years.

Recalling the incident, she said: “When he (Hamilton) stood up from my chair the purse was under his arm.

“He heard I was getting the police and stood up. I tried to grab him.

“I have MS (multiple sclerosis), so I lose my balance quite easily and I think when he pushed me I fell back against the chair”.

Mrs Mathieson, who was diagnosed with the condition 20 years ago, said the perpetrator made off in seconds and the police arrived minutes later.

MS ‘relapse’

Speaking of the impact, Mrs Mathieson said: “I have lost my confidence quite a bit.

“For a while I was not locking the door without putting a barricade, like my bins, in front of the door.

“I would say he actually brought on my MS relapse.

“Up until then I was able to get up to my car at the top of the stairs but now my legs won’t let me do the stairs.

“I think my MS has relapsed as a result of this incident because of the stress that it’s brought on me.

“I have not been out for months apart from going to the hospital and dentist.”

Mrs Mathieson, who was diagnosed with the neurological condition 20 years ago, says it’s now the “worst it has been” and in particular she has more frequent lack of movement in her left leg.

She said she hopes to get back to going out a bit more.

Speaking of her attacker she said: “Why not get a proper job and work instead of targeting folk for easy money?”

Church break-in

He also admitted breaking into a Dysart Kirk, West Port, on February 25 and stealing coffee, food and a laptop.

The court heard two church members heard the alarm sounding and they found a Hamilton in the vestry, wearing a hi-vis jacket.

Dysart Kirk
Dysart Kirk, West Port, Dysart. Image: Google.

He was seen to have scissors in his hand and left by an emergency exit and over a wall.

Cupboards had been raided and a laptop stolen from the main hall.

Memory loss due to substance mis-use

Defence lawyer Chris Sneddon said his client’s memory of events is limited due to being under the influence of substances but that he is sorry.

The solicitor said a meeting between Hamilton and a social worker to arrange accommodation fell through following his release from custody, leading to a lack of immediate housing and support and a return to drug misuse.

Mr Sneddon said his client had a very difficult upbringing and started using heroin regularly from the age of 14 or 15.

Sheriff Robert More told Hamilton the assault and robbery was an “especially serious crime committed against a vulnerable person in the very place she is entitled to feel secure.

He added: “I can reasonably anticipate she will feel insecure because of this.”

Sheriff More sentenced Hamilton to 30 months in prison – backdated to February 28 –  reduced from 40 due to his early guilty plea.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

The trial heard allegations relating to Healthcare Enviromental Services in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Trial of Dundee 'body parts stockpiling' medical waste firm director collapses
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Late for dinner and drink-driver's 15 breaches
French Holocaust denier in Anstruther
Holocaust denier who hid as tutor in Fife will be extradited
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Picture shows; Christopher Kelly. Strathord Inn, Stanley. Supplied by Facebook/Google Date; 12/10/2023
Chef attacked outside Perthshire pub over 'princely' £10 debt
George Dewar.
Ketamine driver with 'bloodshot eyes' crashed car on Kinross-shire country road
Jason Sturrock appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire sex toy thief slunk into house through kitchen window
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Benefits cheat and voyeur
Perth woman jailed for 'life-threatening' drink-drive bookies smash
Ronald Mataruse was a guest at the Bank House Hotel, Burntisland.
Angry drunken guest marched Burntisland hotel manager to ATM and robbed him of £180
Paul Coombes admitted raiding Marini's again.
Serial Dundee chip shop raider jailed for repeat strike at city fish bar