Pensioner thinks MS relapsed after terrifying assault and robbery in Kirkcaldy home

A serial offender assaulted and robbed a 76-year-old Kirkcaldy woman in her own home after pretending he was there to warn of a gas leak.

Colin Hamilton entered Marion Mathieson’s home uninvited and took her purse, before pushing her away to make his escape on February 27 this year.

Among the precious items in the purse was a death notice for her beloved late husband.

Two days Hamilton, he broke into a church in Dysart and stole food, coffee and a laptop.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Hamilton had been released from prison on licence a month before the offending.

The 38-year-old appeared in court via video link to Perth Prison to admit his crimes.

Sheriff Robert More jailed Hamilton for 30 months.

Speaking to The Courier afterwards, Mrs Mathieson said she believes the sentence should have been longer and that the robbery has knocked her confidence and worsened her health.

The widow, now 77, said: “I think my MS (multiple sclerosis) has relapsed as a result of this incident because of the stress that it’s brought on me.”

House invader

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie told the court Mrs Mathieson was expecting a friend to visit so had unlocked her door.

Ms Ritchie said: “At 7.30am she heard the doorbell and someone enter into the entrance hallway.

“She was in the kitchen at the time.

“She initially thought it was her friend but heard a male say, ‘there is a gas leak further along’.”

The woman said she did not use gas but Hamilton asked for a pen and paper to write down an emergency number.

Ms Ritchie said the woman became suspicious as he appeared disorganised and was not wearing a uniform.

The fiscal continued: “She pulled the emergency chord in the hallway.

“The community alarm started to beep and the accused stood up and went over to where her handbag was.

“The accused took the purse from the handbag and held it under his left arm.

“(The victim) tried to grab the purse but the accused pushed her to the body to get her away, causing her to stagger back.

“The accused went to the hallway and left via the back door.”

Alarm raised

Police were contacted by a Fife Community Alarms operator, who spoke to the pensioner and noted her distress.

She provided a detailed description of Hamilton, who was also seen on CCTV in the vicinity.

A few hours later, two detectives identified Hamilton in the street, under the influence of illicit substances, and arrested him.

The fiscal said the purse contained cash, bank cards and newspaper death notices of close relatives.

None of the items were recovered.

Hamilton pled guilty to assault and robbery.

Effect on vulnerable victim

The fiscal depute said Hamilton has a record stretching back to 2002 and is a persistent offender with serious convictions for violence and disorder.

Mrs Mathieson told The Courier: “I really thought, with his track record, he would get a bit more.”

She said her purse was never recovered and reckons she had more than £200 inside it along with vouchers and an M&S points card.

Mrs Mathieson said the newspaper death notices were of close family members including her late husband, David Mathieson, who was a policeman in Fife constabulary for 25 years.

Recalling the incident, she said: “When he (Hamilton) stood up from my chair the purse was under his arm.

“He heard I was getting the police and stood up. I tried to grab him.

“I have MS (multiple sclerosis), so I lose my balance quite easily and I think when he pushed me I fell back against the chair”.

Mrs Mathieson, who was diagnosed with the condition 20 years ago, said the perpetrator made off in seconds and the police arrived minutes later.

MS ‘relapse’

Speaking of the impact, Mrs Mathieson said: “I have lost my confidence quite a bit.

“For a while I was not locking the door without putting a barricade, like my bins, in front of the door.

“I would say he actually brought on my MS relapse.

“Up until then I was able to get up to my car at the top of the stairs but now my legs won’t let me do the stairs.

“I think my MS has relapsed as a result of this incident because of the stress that it’s brought on me.

“I have not been out for months apart from going to the hospital and dentist.”

Mrs Mathieson, who was diagnosed with the neurological condition 20 years ago, says it’s now the “worst it has been” and in particular she has more frequent lack of movement in her left leg.

She said she hopes to get back to going out a bit more.

Speaking of her attacker she said: “Why not get a proper job and work instead of targeting folk for easy money?”

Church break-in

He also admitted breaking into a Dysart Kirk, West Port, on February 25 and stealing coffee, food and a laptop.

The court heard two church members heard the alarm sounding and they found a Hamilton in the vestry, wearing a hi-vis jacket.

He was seen to have scissors in his hand and left by an emergency exit and over a wall.

Cupboards had been raided and a laptop stolen from the main hall.

Memory loss due to substance mis-use

Defence lawyer Chris Sneddon said his client’s memory of events is limited due to being under the influence of substances but that he is sorry.

The solicitor said a meeting between Hamilton and a social worker to arrange accommodation fell through following his release from custody, leading to a lack of immediate housing and support and a return to drug misuse.

Mr Sneddon said his client had a very difficult upbringing and started using heroin regularly from the age of 14 or 15.

Sheriff Robert More told Hamilton the assault and robbery was an “especially serious crime committed against a vulnerable person in the very place she is entitled to feel secure.

He added: “I can reasonably anticipate she will feel insecure because of this.”

Sheriff More sentenced Hamilton to 30 months in prison – backdated to February 28 – reduced from 40 due to his early guilty plea.

