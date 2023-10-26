Fife groomer sent sick picture to girl he thought was 13

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife groomer sent sick picture to girl he thought was 13

Alan Somerville's online chat with the 'child' turned increasingly sinister, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard.

By Jamie McKenzie
Alan Somerville will return to court later for sentencing.
A Fife man has admitted sending a picture of his penis and sexually explicit comments to someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Alan Somerville, 45, believed he was communicating online to a girl called ‘Lexi Mae’ but was actually speaking to an adult pretending to be the child.

He appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to attempting to cause an older child to view a sexual image and attempting to communicate indecently with them, between August 5 and 9 last year.

Caught by decoy

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie told the court the female adult decoy was using the alias of a 13-year-old girl on a chat platform and opened a ‘hi’ message from a user called ‘Talktomeiambored’ – an account belonging to Somerville.

Within the first four messages of an exchange the adult told Somerville she was 13 years old.

He initially replied “that’s young” before engaging in conversation and making inappropriate remarks.

These included questions such as, “do you have a bf?” and “why not? You are a pretty girl”.

Alan Somerville.
The comments turned more sinister and Somerville, now of Heather Court, Glenrothes discussed sexual activities in detail.

The fiscal depute said he went on to say: “I would like to see more than just your face.

“Take a selfie with your beautiful body in it.

“If you are ever up here just give me a shout”.

Ms Ritchie said Somerville sent an image of his penis and one showing a leg and boxer shorts.

Confronted at home

Communication then ceased and the adult decoy, a volunteer for online child protection group ‘For the Kids,’ went on to ascertain where Somerville lived.

Another witness confronted him at his then-home in Burntisland on the evening of August 11 2022.

In the video, the married father describes how he is recovering from a recent kidney transplant.

Police were contacted and two officers arrived a short time later and were shown screenshots of the relevant message exchanges.

Alan Somerville
Somerville admitted his online offending “for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification or of humiliating, distressing or alarming a person he believed to be a 13-year-old child”.

Somerville admitted attempting to cause an older child to view a sexual image and attempted to communicate indecently with an older child.

The offending took place between August 5 and 9 last year at an address in Meadowfield, Burntisland, and elsewhere.

Sex Offenders Register

Defence lawyer Heather Morrison said a plea in mitigation would be reserved until the next court hearing for first offender Somerville to have a background report prepared.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick deferred sentencing until November 20 to obtain background reports and Somerville’s bail was continued.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register meantime.

