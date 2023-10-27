No jail time for disgraced SSE project manager caught with ‘sadistic’ child abuse images at Perth home

A senior project manager at power firm SSE who lost his job after getting caught with “sadistic” images of children has been spared jail.

David Dickie’s home in Perth was raided after detectives were tipped off about illicit files being downloaded to devices linked to the property.

Dozens of photos, featuring children as young as one, were found on the 35-year-old’s mobile phone.

Perth Sheriff Court heard some of the material included “sadistic sexual activity”.

Last month, Dickie appeared in the dock and admitted possession of the files over an eight-month period from November 2021.

Back in court for sentencing on Thursday, Dickie – described as “consumed by guilt” – avoided prison but was ordered to stay on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

He was further ordered to carry out 300 hours unpaid work – the maximum amount available – and placed on supervision for 12 months.

Former SSE manager told ‘no victimless crime’

Sheriff Alison McKay told him: “You are absolutely right to accept that this is a serious matter.

“This is in no way a victimless crime and custody has to be at the forefront of the court’s mind.

“That said, the (background) reports before me are favourable and I take account that you yourself have taken steps to address the issues which may have led to your behaviour.

“You did not wait for court to impose such conditions and that has to be in your favour.

“I am satisfied that a community-based disposal is available.”

Support from partner

Dickie had told his solicitor: “I’m to blame. I deserve whatever I’ve got coming to me.”

The court heard he had referred himself to programmes including Stop It Now.

His lawyer said: “It’s clear that Mr Dickie is very, very much aware that he has pled guilty to a very serious offence which includes abhorrent behaviour.

“He doesn’t blame anyone but himself.

“He has demonstrated appropriate remorse and is disgusted with his own behaviour and he is upset at the devastating impact his behaviour has had on his family.”

The court was told Dickie’s girlfriend continued to support him and was willing to help monitor his internet activity.

The solicitor said: “Any ongoing risk has been minimised.

“It has not disappeared but it’s certainly much reduced.”

Obscene child abuse images found

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan previously told the court officers arrived at Dickie’s home in Princes Street before 8.30am on October 12 last year.

“A systematic search of the property was commenced and a number of electronic devices were recovered,” he said.

“A forensic preview was carried out on all devices and a Samsung mobile phone was found to contain approximately 90 child sexual abuse material at Category A.

“The picture files featured boys and girls approximately one to 10 years.”

Cybercrime experts found 166 images on the phone, with 59 at the most obscene level.

“The images contained sexual activity, sexualised posing and sadistic sexual activity,” said Mr Duncan.

SSE declined to comment on the case but it was confirmed in court this week Dickie had since lost his job.

He was listed in a now deleted LinkedIn account as a lead project manager in network construction.

