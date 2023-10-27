No jail time for disgraced SSE project manager caught with ‘sadistic’ child abuse images at Perth home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

No jail time for disgraced SSE project manager caught with ‘sadistic’ child abuse images at Perth home

David Dickie, 35, told his solicitor: "I'm to blame. I deserve whatever I've got coming to me."

By Jamie Buchan
David Dickie.
David Dickie was sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: LinkedIn.

A senior project manager at power firm SSE who lost his job after getting caught with “sadistic” images of children has been spared jail.

David Dickie’s home in Perth was raided after detectives were tipped off about illicit files being downloaded to devices linked to the property.

Dozens of photos, featuring children as young as one, were found on the 35-year-old’s mobile phone.

Perth Sheriff Court heard some of the material included “sadistic sexual activity”.

Last month, Dickie appeared in the dock and admitted possession of the files over an eight-month period from November 2021.

Back in court for sentencing on Thursday, Dickie – described as “consumed by guilt” – avoided prison but was ordered to stay on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

He was further ordered to carry out 300 hours unpaid work – the maximum amount available – and placed on supervision for 12 months.

Former SSE manager told ‘no victimless crime’

SSE paedophile David Dickie.
David Dickie arriving at Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Alison McKay told him: “You are absolutely right to accept that this is a serious matter.

“This is in no way a victimless crime and custody has to be at the forefront of the court’s mind.

“That said, the (background) reports before me are favourable and I take account that you yourself have taken steps to address the issues which may have led to your behaviour.

“You did not wait for court to impose such conditions and that has to be in your favour.

“I am satisfied that a community-based disposal is available.”

Support from partner

Dickie had told his solicitor: “I’m to blame. I deserve whatever I’ve got coming to me.”

The court heard he had referred himself to programmes including Stop It Now.

His lawyer said: “It’s clear that Mr Dickie is very, very much aware that he has pled guilty to a very serious offence which includes abhorrent behaviour.

“He doesn’t blame anyone but himself.

“He has demonstrated appropriate remorse and is disgusted with his own behaviour and he is upset at the devastating impact his behaviour has had on his family.”

Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

The court was told Dickie’s girlfriend continued to support him and was willing to help monitor his internet activity.

The solicitor said: “Any ongoing risk has been minimised.

“It has not disappeared but it’s certainly much reduced.”

Obscene child abuse images found

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan previously told the court officers arrived at Dickie’s home in Princes Street before 8.30am on October 12 last year.

“A systematic search of the property was commenced and a number of electronic devices were recovered,” he said.

“A forensic preview was carried out on all devices and a Samsung mobile phone was found to contain approximately 90 child sexual abuse material at Category A.

“The picture files featured boys and girls approximately one to 10 years.”

Dickie was based at SSE’s Perth HQ. Image: DCT Media

Cybercrime experts found 166 images on the phone, with 59 at the most obscene level.

“The images contained sexual activity, sexualised posing and sadistic sexual activity,” said Mr Duncan.

SSE declined to comment on the case but it was confirmed in court this week Dickie had since lost his job.

He was listed in a now deleted LinkedIn account as a lead project manager in network construction.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Hurling crockery at 'Spoons and abuse at Celtic Park
Police investigate after Andrew Rose died falling from a roof at WN Lindsay Ltd, near Stracathro.
Angus granary fined £60k after roof painter fell to his death
The case was heard at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Vengeful husband torched BMW in Fife street over affair
Lewis Beveridge.
Teen stamped on man's neck until he passed out in botched Perth robbery
Jamae Boyd at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Seven-times convicted driver drove at 60mph on 20mph Kirriemuir streets
Rachel Barnes fled paramedics and fell into Loch Faskally after being caught drink-driving.
A9 drink-driver stripped to underwear, swam into loch and was rescued by passing kayaker
Katrina Stewart caused the Kirkton blaze by lighting a barbecue inside a caravan. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Soot-covered Dundee woman who lit barbecue in pensioner's caravan sentenced
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Cocaine driver and blood assault
James Maxwell was jailed for five years.
Fife loner jailed after researching school atrocities online and buying gun and ammunition
Graham Moir.
Brechin drug dealer kept illegal air rifle because it 'looked cool'