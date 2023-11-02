Serial TV smasher trashed Fife flat in football row

A Dunfermline woman smashed a TV with a cup, launched a toaster against a wall and emptied a pot of food on the kitchen floor following an argument with her son about a football match.

On another occasion Elaine Mackie smashed another person’s TV with a plate and bought him a new one as an apology.

The 60-year-old, of Mackie Place, appeared from custody for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court having previously admitted four offences of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Football fight

Fiscal depute Amy Robertson told the court Mackie and her son were with another man drinking and watching football on TV on April 23 this year.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused had become irate with her son over a disagreement about the football.

“She threw a cup at the TV, which caused the TV to smash.

“In her anger the accused then pulled the TV off the wall and smashed the cabinet the TV had been sitting on.

“She then went through to the kitchen, throwing a toaster at a wall and emptying a pot of food over the kitchen floor”.

Her son phoned police to report she was “smashing up the house”, the court heard.

When officers attended, Mackie began shouting at them and her son, referring to them as “f***ing c***s”.

Other phrases she used included “do you think yous are hard?” and “come out and fight me”.

Another TV smashed

On August 21 this year Mackie was boozing with a man at his home in Cleish Place, Dunfermline.

The fiscal depute said Mackie became increasingly hostile towards him as the day went on, referring to him as a “f***ing c**t”.

She then picked up a plate and threw it at the TV, causing the screen to smash.

Ms Robertson said the pair later made up and Mackie turned up at his house “with a brand new TV as an apology”.

On May 24 at her home address, Mackie had been drinking heavily, police were called by her son and officers were met by her shouting and swearing.

She picked up a pint glass full of beer and threw it across the living room, hitting a TV unit.

When asked by officers to calm down, she became aggressive towards them by flailing her arms.

She told one of the constables: “Don’t shout at me you f***ing c**t”.

Further destruction

On November 7 last year at the address in Cleish Place, Mackie made offensive comments to the man living there and threatened to stab him.

She also took hold of a glass and tried to throw it but when her son intervened the glass fell and smashed on impact.

Referring to a background report, defence lawyer Alexander Flett said Mackie should be considered vulnerable and has a learning disability.

He said social workers have tried to provide assistance on various occasions but Mackie has struggled to engage with them.

Mr Flett said there is a “certain nuisance element” to Mackie’s behaviour but she does not present a significant danger to anyone.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland jailed Mackie for three months, backdated to October 10 when she was first remanded.

