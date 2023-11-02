Man and woman arrested amid large police presence outside Glenrothes hotel

A man and a woman have been arrested after a disturbance at a Glenrothes hotel.

A large police presence was seen outside the Gilvenbank Hotel just before 11.30am on Thursday.

Officers arrested a 33-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman in connection with the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a premises on Huntsman’s Road, Glenrothes around 11.20am on Thursday, November 2.

“A 33-year-old man and 34-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”