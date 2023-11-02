Fife Man and woman arrested amid large police presence outside Glenrothes hotel Several police vehicles were outside the building this morning. By Kieran Webster November 2 2023, 2.42pm Share Man and woman arrested amid large police presence outside Glenrothes hotel Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4801866/two-arrested-glenrothes-hotel/ Copy Link A large police presence outside the Gilvenbank Hotel in Glenrothes. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services A man and a woman have been arrested after a disturbance at a Glenrothes hotel. A large police presence was seen outside the Gilvenbank Hotel just before 11.30am on Thursday. Officers arrested a 33-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman in connection with the incident. Investigations are ongoing. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a premises on Huntsman’s Road, Glenrothes around 11.20am on Thursday, November 2. “A 33-year-old man and 34-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”