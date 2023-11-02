Award-winning Perthshire farm shop acquired by garden centre group

An award-winning Perthshire farm shop has been acquired for an undisclosed sum.

The Crieff Food Company has been bought by the Klondyke Group, which makes the High Street venue its first in Tayside and Fife.

Klondyke Group chief executive David Yardley said: “The Crieff Food Company has been long admired by Klondyke. It is a great addition to the group.”

The business was established by Jamie Landale in 2017.

However, he was keen to take a step back and put the business on the market earlier this year.

‘Significant’ opportunities at Crieff Food Company after acquisition

The sale includes a 3,000 sq ft food hall that sells stock from more than 100 local suppliers and a refill station.

A café and gift shop are also included within the two-storey premises.

The business, which was forced to close some of its operations during the pandemic, has net turnover for the year to June 2022 of £1.4 million.

Its online presence was described as “under exploited” by agents Christie & Co.

Its sales documents state there are “significant further trading opportunities” for the business.

Following the acquisition, the shop will continue to trade under the Crieff Food Company name.

All the staff will be retained by the new owners.

New owners to tap into ‘foodie expertise’

The Crieff site becomes Klondyke Group’s seventh in Scotland.

It also operates garden centres in Edinburgh, Inverness, Livingston, Polmont, Kelso and Dumfries.

“The nature of the business works nicely alongside our garden centres.

“We look forward to working with the team at Crieff to learn from their foodie expertise.”

The business has previously won a number of awards, including being named UK foodhall of the year at the 2020 Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards.