Award-winning Perthshire farm shop acquired by garden centre group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Award-winning Perthshire farm shop acquired by garden centre group

The business was previously described as having “significant further trading opportunities”.

By Gavin Harper
Crieff Food Co is being put up for sale. Image: Crieff Food Co.
Crieff Food Co is being put up for sale. Image: Crieff Food Co.

An award-winning Perthshire farm shop has been acquired for an undisclosed sum.

The Crieff Food Company has been bought by the Klondyke Group, which makes the High Street venue its first in Tayside and Fife.

Klondyke Group chief executive David Yardley said: “The Crieff Food Company has been long admired by Klondyke. It is a great addition to the group.”

The business was established by Jamie Landale in 2017.

However, he was keen to take a step back and put the business on the market earlier this year.

‘Significant’ opportunities at Crieff Food Company after acquisition

The sale includes a 3,000 sq ft food hall that sells stock from more than 100 local suppliers and a refill station.

A café and gift shop are also included within the two-storey premises.

The business, which was forced to close some of its operations during the pandemic, has net turnover for the year to June 2022 of £1.4 million.

Customers enjoying the cafe at Crieff Food Co. Image: Phil Hannah.
Customers enjoying the cafe at Crieff Food Co. Image: Phil Hannah.

Its online presence was described as “under exploited” by agents Christie & Co.

Its sales documents state there are “significant further trading opportunities” for the business.

Following the acquisition, the shop will continue to trade under the Crieff Food Company name.

All the staff will be retained by the new owners.

New owners to tap into ‘foodie expertise’

The Crieff site becomes Klondyke Group’s seventh in Scotland.

It also operates garden centres in Edinburgh, Inverness, Livingston, Polmont, Kelso and Dumfries.

“The nature of the business works nicely alongside our garden centres.

Some of the food on offer at The Crieff Food Company. Image: Phil Hannah.

“We look forward to working with the team at Crieff to learn from their foodie expertise.”

The business has previously won a number of awards, including being named UK foodhall of the year at the 2020 Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards.

More from Business

There are signs that the jobs market is already cooling (PA)
Rate cuts still likely in 2024 as economy feels hit from past hikes, say…
The Bank of England base rate was held at 5.25% on Thursday (Peter Byrne/PA)
What does the Bank of England’s latest interest rate pause mean for households?
Starbucks has more than 38,000 stores worldwide (PA)
Starbucks posts record revenue after opening hundreds of new stores
Supermarket Sainsbury’s has upped its annual earnings outlook as it said it was claiming market share from German discounters Aldi and Lidl thanks to soaring grocery sales (PA)
Sainsbury’s hikes profit guidance as it wins back shoppers from discounters
UK interest rates have been held steady at 5.25% (Aaron Chown/PA)
UK borrowing costs held at 5.25% as Bank of England downgrades economic outlook
Concrete slabs displaced at Eastney Esplanade in Southsea, Portsmouth as Storm Ciaran brings high winds and heavy rain along the south coast of England (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People affected by Storm Ciaran urged to check insurance terms and keep receipts
Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain has cut its outlook for profitability in 2023 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Entain reveals £45m hit after run of football favourite wins
The outtake from the avdert has divided opinion (PA)
M&S sorry Christmas advert caused ‘unintentional hurt’ amid Palestinian flag row
Extreme weather is set to increase the damage to developing economies as the climate warms (Felix Marquez/AP)
‘Growing divide’ between climate adaptation fund and developing countries’ needs
BT’s shares rose after the telecoms giant reported increased profits as it passed on high inflation costs to customers and a three-year cost-cutting programme paid dividends (BT/PA)
BT profits soar thanks to inflation-linked contracts

Conversation