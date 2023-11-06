Pitlochry pensioner suffered ‘catastrophic injuries’ in low-speed crash

A pensioner was left with “catastrophic injuries” after a low-speed crash in Pitlochry town centre, a court has heard.

Elizabeth Robson was knocked down as she walked across the Atholl Road and Birnam Place junction.

The 74-year-old suffered an open fracture and has been left with a twisted leg.

She could be on pain medication for the rest of her life.

Retired NHS support worker Catherine McPhee, 65, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention on August 9 2021.

McPhee, of Finlay Terrace, Pitlochry, was allowed to keep her licence and told the “greatest sentence” was forever knowing she was responsible for Ms Robson’s “life-changing” injuries.

Impact

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said: “At about 4.40pm, Ms Robson, who is 74, was walking along Atholl Road in a westward direction, after having visited a local restaurant.

“She started to cross the road when she observed the accused’s vehicle.

“At this time, another witness was driving east along Atholl Road.

“He observed the accused’s vehicle which was signalling to turn right into Birnam Place.

“The witness stopped his vehicle and signalled to allow the accused to turn.”

The prosecutor said: “The accused’s black BMW struck Ms Robson on the side of her body as she was crossing the road.

“She was knocked to the ground.”

An ambulance was called and Ms Robson was rushed to hospital.

Serious injuries

Mr Harding said: “As a result of the collision, she suffered serious injuries.

“She was in Ninewells Hospital for about a week, before being transferred to Queen Elizabeth’s Hospital in Glasgow for just over a week.

“She was treated for an open fracture to her tibia and fibula in her right leg.

“After she was discharged, she was housebound and needed a friend to look after her.”

Ms Robson had to take regular painkiller injections and had to return to hospital for another X-Ray after doctors raised concern about her recovery.

“Due to her leg taking longer to heal, it became twisted,” said Mr Harding.

“She was told the only way to fix it was to have more surgery but she was reluctant to do this as she had been through so much.”

The fiscal depute added: “She still has pins and metal plates in her leg and she has also been told she is at greater risk of arthritis.”

The court heard Ms Robson will be likely to be on pain medication for the rest of her life.

“She has struggled to come to terms with her injuries being life-changing.

“Ms Robson cannot walk long distances without aid and she struggles to find shoes and clothes that fit her twisted leg.

“She wishes no ill will on the accused, but she wants her to know the impact this has had on her.”

Blind spot

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said her client had never been in trouble with the law before.

“She was driving home at the time,” she said.

“Ms McPhee turned into Birnam Place – a particularly narrow street – not at any great speed.

“Ms Robson was in her blind spot. She didn’t see her and she knocked her to the ground.”

Ms Cullerton said: “She stopped her car and tended to Ms Robson as she was on the ground.

“She remained with her until police and paramedics attended.”

The court heard McPhee is now on medication for anxiety as a result of the crash.

“She has retired from her job,” Ms Cullerton said.

“These days, she drives only if she absolutely has to.”

‘Very unfortunate accident’

Sheriff William Wood fined McPhee £1,750 and imposed nine penalty points.

He told her: “It is quite clear that this is no more than a very unfortunate accident but that is not to minimise the consequences for Ms Robson.

“Clearly this had a significant impact on her and I know you are fully aware of that.

“The fact you are taking anxiety medication is an indication of your remorse.

“And perhaps for you, that is the greatest sentence of all.

“You will have to live knowing that your lack of attention caused catastrophic injuries for Ms Robson.”

The sheriff said: “You come before the court as a first offender and this matter has been hanging over your for two years.

“Given you have pled guilty and you are remorseful, I will not disqualify you.

“But I will impose the maximum number of penalty points available.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.