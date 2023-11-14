Caravanner caused £1,000 of damage at Highland Perthshire holiday park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Caravanner caused £1,000 of damage at Highland Perthshire holiday park

Holidaymaker Jamie Clark must repay Tummel Valley Holiday Park for the damage he caused to a caravan.

By Ross Gardiner
Jamie Clark.
Jamie Clark at Perth Sheriff Court.

A holidaymaker from hell caused more than £1,000 worth of damage at a Perthshire caravan park.

Jamie Clark, from Clyde Way in Paisley, pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner and vandalising a caravan at Tummel Valley Holiday Park.

Clark had consumed alcohol for the first time since his mother’s death and flew into a rage, which left a caravan door off its hinges.

The 38-year-old has now been ordered by a sheriff to pay the caravan site for the damage he caused on October 18, 2023.

Perthshire vacation vandal

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said the accused and his sister had been at the caravan park’s bar, having a pre-meal drink at 6pm.

Clark left and did not return – he was seen later, drinking again – and returned to their caravan at 10pm.

His sister heard him shouting outside and heard other holidaymakers telling Clark to keep the noise down.

Tummel Valley Holiday Park in Perthshire.
Tummel Valley Holiday Park.

Clark continued shouting at his sister, calling her names and threatening to cut her throat and take her head off.

Inside, he began to throw items around, causing damage to the caravan.

Eventually a 999 call was made.

In total, Clark caused £1,029.70 of damage.

Too much to drink

At Perth Sheriff Court, Clark admitted repeatedly shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence.

He also pled guilty to vandalising the caravan door, causing it to be removed from its hinges and kicking external walls.

Clark’s solicitor said his client suffers from anxiety and OCD.

He said: “He lives himself. He’s single.

“He does endure peaks and troughs with his difficulties. In consequence, he can’t work.

“His sister is his carer.

Perth Sheriff Court.
The case was heard at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

“In terms of the incident, he was at a caravan park – it’s something they do every year.

“He tells me they were having a good time and enjoying themselves.

“It is simply a case that he consumed copious amounts of alcohol.

“He’d not drunk in eight years – he’s taken it too far.

“It’s clear from speaking with him he’s remorseful.

“It would appear it was a moment of madness from him.

“He’s not a violent man, as his record shows.”

Compensation

Sheriff William Gilchrist admonished Clark in relation to the threatening and abusive behaviour charge.

In connection with the vandalism, he ordered Clark to pay £1,029 in compensation at a rate of £50 per month.

The sheriff said: “You have a limited offending history, with only one conviction of any relevance and that was from six years ago.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Angus McEwan celebrates as he leaves court.
Perthshire pensioner celebrates outside court after 'line is drawn' under neighbour dispute
Ean Coutts (left) was allegedly murdered by David Barnes.
Fife skeleton murder trial — Fraud and theft charges dropped
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Petrol bomber and parking rage
Michelle Lizanec/Orchard Way, Inchture.
Perthshire murder trial — husband accused of killing said he held wife ‘to the…
Darren Adam claims he kept the images sent to his phone for nearly a year so he could pass them to police. Image: PA.
Leven man claimed he kept vile child abuse images as evidence for police
Hayley Watson and Kevin Hogg have both been convicted over the prison drugs scheme.
Perth inmate whose partner smuggled in drugs given more jail time
William Whyte has been liberated from prison.
Angus sex pest released from prison but banned from child contact
Police chased the stolen car along Pitkerro Road, in Dundee.
County lines dealers caught with drugs in stolen car in Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Licence saved and benefits gained
Police used a facial reconstruction to help identify the remains of Ean Coutts.
Fife skeleton murder trial — Ean Coutts body lay so long that cause of…