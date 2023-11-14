Caravanner caused £1,000 of damage at Highland Perthshire holiday park

A holidaymaker from hell caused more than £1,000 worth of damage at a Perthshire caravan park.

Jamie Clark, from Clyde Way in Paisley, pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner and vandalising a caravan at Tummel Valley Holiday Park.

Clark had consumed alcohol for the first time since his mother’s death and flew into a rage, which left a caravan door off its hinges.

The 38-year-old has now been ordered by a sheriff to pay the caravan site for the damage he caused on October 18, 2023.

Perthshire vacation vandal

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said the accused and his sister had been at the caravan park’s bar, having a pre-meal drink at 6pm.

Clark left and did not return – he was seen later, drinking again – and returned to their caravan at 10pm.

His sister heard him shouting outside and heard other holidaymakers telling Clark to keep the noise down.

Clark continued shouting at his sister, calling her names and threatening to cut her throat and take her head off.

Inside, he began to throw items around, causing damage to the caravan.

Eventually a 999 call was made.

In total, Clark caused £1,029.70 of damage.

Too much to drink

At Perth Sheriff Court, Clark admitted repeatedly shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence.

He also pled guilty to vandalising the caravan door, causing it to be removed from its hinges and kicking external walls.

Clark’s solicitor said his client suffers from anxiety and OCD.

He said: “He lives himself. He’s single.

“He does endure peaks and troughs with his difficulties. In consequence, he can’t work.

“His sister is his carer.

“In terms of the incident, he was at a caravan park – it’s something they do every year.

“He tells me they were having a good time and enjoying themselves.

“It is simply a case that he consumed copious amounts of alcohol.

“He’d not drunk in eight years – he’s taken it too far.

“It’s clear from speaking with him he’s remorseful.

“It would appear it was a moment of madness from him.

“He’s not a violent man, as his record shows.”

Compensation

Sheriff William Gilchrist admonished Clark in relation to the threatening and abusive behaviour charge.

In connection with the vandalism, he ordered Clark to pay £1,029 in compensation at a rate of £50 per month.

The sheriff said: “You have a limited offending history, with only one conviction of any relevance and that was from six years ago.”

