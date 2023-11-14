Dundee passengers hit out as series of Stagecoach 73 buses cancelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee passengers hit out as series of Stagecoach 73 buses cancelled

Customers claim services are failing to turn up on an almost daily basis.

By Ellidh Aitken
Passengers have complained that the 73 Stagecoach bus has been cancelled almost every day. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Passengers have complained that the 73 Stagecoach bus has been cancelled almost every day. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Angry passengers have hit out at a series of cancellations affecting the 73 Stagecoach bus service in the Dundee area.

Customers using the route between Arbroath and Ninewells Hospital say services have been cancelled on an almost daily basis in recent weeks.

Two commuters contacted The Courier separately to report issues.

Others have taken to social media to complain about cancellations affecting the 73 route.

Carol Louise Angus, 59, who pays £17 per week for a bus pass with Stagecoach, claims her bus has had several cancellations in the past fortnight.

73 bus cancellations ‘getting worse’

Carol, who lives in Monifieth and works at Forthill Primary School in Broughty Ferry, said: “They cancel it 10 minutes before it is due.

“They have got an app that we check, but at 10 past (the hour) it will be cancelled when it is supposed to be there at 20 past.

“One day the trains were also cancelled and there were no taxis.

“Luckily, a man at the bus stop called his wife and she drove me to Broughty Ferry for work.

“The 39 that goes the top road has been cancelled quite a lot as well.

“It is getting worse and people have had enough of it.

“I am lucky and have managed to get the train a lot instead, but that costs extra on top of my pass.

“Coming home from work, it is the same or it is late, so it is full of schoolkids and you have to stand.”

Another passenger, who uses the bus to get between her home in Forfar and her work at Ninewells, says she pays £95 per month for a Stagecoach pass.

The 73 goes to Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

But she claims she regularly has to fork out extra to use alternative services to and from Dundee city centre because the buses she uses – the 73 or the 39 – are cancelled.

She said: “I am having to get an earlier bus to get to work on time because the bus is being cancelled from the centre of town.

“If the bus is coming in late then I am late for work.

“I finish at 4.30pm and if there is a cancellation to the centre of town, I have to get another bus so it is sometimes 6.30pm before I get home to Forfar.”

Stagecoach blames weather and ‘technical or mechanical issues’ for 73 cancellations

In response to one post on X, complaining about the 73 being “cancelled lots” recently, Stagecoach said: “Unfortunately we are experiencing a few mechanical/technical issues on the 73/73A services.

“We are actively looking to resolve these issues as soon as we can so that our services can become more reliable.”

However, a spokesperson for Stagecoach said the issues were weather-related, including the impact of Storm Babet.

The spokesperson told The Courier: “We would like to apologise to our customers in Dundee and Angus for the service disruption they’ve experienced.

The 73 goes from Ninewells Hospital to Arbroath.

“In recent weeks, we have had to contend with some extremely disruptive weather conditions which have resulted in road closures and late-running services, and this has also impacted our vehicle availability.

“We’re working hard to provide the level of service our customers expect and have sourced additional vehicles to assist with this.

“Any customers wishing to enquire about tickets and passes they have purchased during the disruption should contact our customer service centre on 0345 241 8000 or via email at customer.services@stagecoachbus.com.”

It comes after Stagecoach had to withdraw evening services in a Dunfermline neighbourhood due to its buses being pelted with objects.

