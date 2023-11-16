Detective inspector will ‘almost certainly’ lose job for Fife five-times drink-drive limit shame

A detective inspector caught drink-driving while nearly five times the legal limit has been fined and banned from the road.

Louise Moffat was stopped by fellow officers as she drove erratically near Lochgelly, on June 4 this year.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard she would “almost certainly” lose her job as a result.

The Courier understands she is currently suspended.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of the outcome in court.

“The circumstances will now be considered by our Professional Standards department.”

Moffat previously admitted that on June 4 this year on the B9149 road, between the A92 dual carriageway and Muir Road, Lochgelly, she drove a car after consuming excess alcohol (105mics/ 22).

The 41-year-old appeared in the dock for sentencing on Wednesday.

Drove errratically

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat told the court two police officers were driving in a marked vehicle along the A92 at the Lochgelly exit at around 11.30pm when they noticed Moffat’s vehicle being driven erratically.

She was travelling at around 30mph in a 40mph zone and veering across the road.

About 100 yards before a roundabout, she slowed to under 20mph as a vehicle approached in the opposing carriageway, then sped up when it passed.

Moffat, whose address was given on court papers only as c/o Police Scotland Professional Standards Department, Fettes Avenue, Edinburgh, was then stopped.

The fiscal depute said: “Officers expressed concerns regarding the manner of driving and the accused was asked if she had consumed alcohol, to which she replied ‘no’.

“Officers could smell alcohol in the vehicle and noted (her) speech was slurred.”

Held in high regard

Defence lawyer Michael McKitrick said first offender Moffat is a DI with Police Scotland with 21 years of service, serves the community well and is held in high regard by friends and colleagues.

He said: “This incident is very much out of character for her – a one-off incident.

“Thankfully no one was hurt and no damage caused.

“At the time she was going through a very difficult period in life”.

The solicitor said his client experienced stress following promotion to DI.

The lawyer said Moffat does not seek to suggest her frame of mind is any excuse and takes full responsibility and is “ashamed and remorseful for it”.

He also asked the sheriff to take into account Moffat’s “significant efforts” to reduce her alcohol intake since.

Mr McKitrick added: “She will almost certainly lose her job for this.

“She will pay a heavy price.”

In sentencing, Sheriff McSherry pointed out the level of alcohol consumption was almost five times the limit.

He fined Moffat £1,500 and disqualified her from driving for 16 months.

