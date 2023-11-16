Detective inspector will ‘almost certainly’ lose job for Fife five-times drink-drive limit shame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Detective inspector will ‘almost certainly’ lose job for Fife five-times drink-drive limit shame

Louise Moffat was pulled over by fellow officers after driving erratically in Fife.

By Jamie McKenzie
A detective inspector caught drink-driving while nearly five times the legal limit has been fined and banned from the road.

Louise Moffat was stopped by fellow officers as she drove erratically near Lochgelly, on June 4 this year.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard she would “almost certainly” lose her job as a result.

The Courier understands she is currently suspended.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of the outcome in court.

“The circumstances will now be considered by our Professional Standards department.”

Moffat previously admitted that on June 4 this year on the B9149 road, between the A92 dual carriageway and Muir Road, Lochgelly, she drove a car after consuming excess alcohol (105mics/ 22).

The 41-year-old appeared in the dock for sentencing on Wednesday.

Drove errratically

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat told the court two police officers were driving in a marked vehicle along the A92 at the Lochgelly exit at around 11.30pm when they noticed Moffat’s vehicle being driven erratically.

She was travelling at around 30mph in a 40mph zone and veering across the road.

About 100 yards before a roundabout, she slowed to under 20mph as a vehicle approached in the opposing carriageway, then sped up when it passed.

Moffat, whose address was given on court papers only as c/o Police Scotland Professional Standards Department, Fettes Avenue, Edinburgh, was then stopped.

The fiscal depute said: “Officers expressed concerns regarding the manner of driving and the accused was asked if she had consumed alcohol, to which she replied ‘no’.

“Officers could smell alcohol in the vehicle and noted (her) speech was slurred.”

Held in high regard

Defence lawyer Michael McKitrick said first offender Moffat is a DI with Police Scotland with 21 years of service, serves the community well and is held in high regard by friends and colleagues.

He said: “This incident is very much out of character for her – a one-off incident.

“Thankfully no one was hurt and no damage caused.

“At the time she was going through a very difficult period in life”.

The solicitor said his client experienced stress following promotion to DI.

The lawyer said Moffat does not seek to suggest her frame of mind is any excuse and takes full responsibility and is “ashamed and remorseful for it”.

He also asked the sheriff to take into account Moffat’s “significant efforts” to reduce her alcohol intake since.

Mr McKitrick added: “She will almost certainly lose her job for this.

“She will pay a heavy price.”

In sentencing, Sheriff McSherry pointed out the level of alcohol consumption was almost five times the limit.

He fined Moffat £1,500 and disqualified her from driving for 16 months.

