Dunfermline drug addict broke puppy’s leg and left it untreated

A Dunfermline heroin addict “accidentally stood” on his puppy and left it with an untreated broken leg for days.

Stuart Connolly’s Staffordshire Bull Terrier-type pup was only taken to the vet after police went to his house with a search warrant on February 21 last year.

The 32-year-old was caught that day with more than 10g of heroin at his Headwell Avenue home.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing, having earlier admitted drug possession and failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of the animal were met to the extent required by good practice.

Pup’s fractured leg

Prosecutor Laura McManus told the court police went to Connolly’s home to execute a search warrant and found it in disarray.

Officers found a very small puppy resembling a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, which seemed to be walking irregularly, with its right hip protruding.

The fiscal said: “When asked about the pup he stated he stood on it accidentally about five days ago and intended getting it to the vet at some point but because the dog could walk on it he was not overly concerned and stated he had saved up to buy the dog.”

An x-ray of the animal showed there was a leg fracture and the vet said the injury was about two weeks old.

The vet said the break appeared to be healing and no treatment was thought to be necessary but the dog should have received medical treatment at the time to fix the injury with pins.

Ms McManus continued: “It was apparent the accused did not particularly think his behaviour had caused unnecessary suffering to the animal.”

Drugs found

The fiscal depute said police also found 10.7g of heroin inside silver wraps in a Kinder egg and other plastic wraps, with an estimated value of £550.

Defence lawyer Alan Davie said Connolly does not have the dog anymore as the Scottish SPCA removed it from him.

The solicitor said his client had bought the dog and ensured it had vaccinations about two weeks before the offence.

Mr Davie said after Connolly stepped on the dog he noticed it had a limp and did not appreciate how serious a case it was and, rather than address the issue immediately, he waited to see if it would improve.

Mr Davie said Connolly was a heroin addict and at the time of offending was using a considerable quantity – now reduced from two-to-three grammes per day to 0.3g per day.

No dog disqualification

The fiscal depute called for a court disqualification order in relation to Connolly keeping animals.

Mr Davie said Connolly would be opposed to this and has now got another dog which he has had for eight months.

The solicitor said the offence, though serious, was nearly two years old and his client seems to have looked after the new dog.

Sheriff Francis Gill sentenced Connolly to a 145-day curfew order but was persuaded a disqualification order is not necessary.

Connolly thanked the sheriff as he left court.

