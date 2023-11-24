Dunfermline drug addict broke puppy’s leg and left it untreated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline drug addict broke puppy’s leg and left it untreated

Stuart Connolly’s Staffordshire Bull Terrier-type pup was only taken to the vet after police went to his house with a drugs warrant.

By Jamie McKenzie
Stuart Connolly.
Stuart Connolly.

A Dunfermline heroin addict “accidentally stood” on his puppy and left it with an untreated broken leg for days.

Stuart Connolly’s Staffordshire Bull Terrier-type pup was only taken to the vet after police went to his house with a search warrant on February 21 last year.

The 32-year-old was caught that day with more than 10g of heroin at his Headwell Avenue home.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing, having earlier admitted drug possession and failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of the animal were met to the extent required by good practice.

Pup’s fractured leg

Prosecutor Laura McManus told the court police went to Connolly’s home to execute a search warrant and found it in disarray.

Officers found a very small puppy resembling a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, which seemed to be walking irregularly, with its right hip protruding.

The fiscal said: “When asked about the pup he stated he stood on it accidentally about five days ago and intended getting it to the vet at some point but because the dog could walk on it he was not overly concerned and stated he had saved up to buy the dog.”

An x-ray of the animal showed there was a leg fracture and the vet said the injury was about two weeks old.

The vet said the break appeared to be healing and no treatment was thought to be necessary but the dog should have received medical treatment at the time to fix the injury with pins.

Ms McManus continued: “It was apparent the accused did not particularly think his behaviour had caused unnecessary suffering to the animal.”

Drugs found

The fiscal depute said police also found 10.7g of heroin inside silver wraps in a Kinder egg and other plastic wraps, with an estimated value of £550.

Defence lawyer Alan Davie said Connolly does not have the dog anymore as the Scottish SPCA removed it from him.

The solicitor said his client had bought the dog and ensured it had vaccinations about two weeks before the offence.

Mr Davie said after Connolly stepped on the dog he noticed it had a limp and did not appreciate how serious a case it was and, rather than address the issue immediately, he waited to see if it would improve.

Mr Davie said Connolly was a heroin addict and at the time of offending was using a considerable quantity – now reduced from two-to-three grammes per day to 0.3g per day.

No dog disqualification

The fiscal depute called for a court disqualification order in relation to Connolly keeping animals.

Mr Davie said Connolly would be opposed to this and has now got another dog which he has had for eight months.

The solicitor said the offence, though serious, was nearly two years old and his client seems to have looked after the new dog.

Sheriff Francis Gill sentenced Connolly to a 145-day curfew order but was persuaded a disqualification order is not necessary.

Connolly thanked the sheriff as he left court.

