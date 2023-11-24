Amadou Bakayoko feeling love at Dundee as Dens Park boss quizzed on permanent switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amadou Bakayoko feeling love at Dundee as Dens Park boss quizzed on permanent switch

The Sierra Leone international has made an impressive start to life at Dens.

By George Cran
Amadou Bakayoko (left) celebrates with Mo Sylla at full-time of Dundee's 4-0 demolition of St MIrren. Image: SNS
Amadou Bakayoko is set to go “from strength to strength” at Dundee after feeling the love at Dens Park says manager Tony Docherty.

The Sierra Leone international grabbed a brace for the Dark Blues last time out as they hammered St Mirren 4-0.

That took his tally for the season to four after joining the club on the back of a disappointing year down south.

The 27-year-old signed on loan from Forest Green Rovers after a January move from Bolton Wanderers ended with relegation and no goals for the frontman.

That was after just one league goal for Bolton.

However, the previous season he had notched 13 in all competitions and his new boss Docherty insists all the striker needed was the right platform to show what he can do.

He’s got that at Dens Park – and the goals are coming, too.

Dundee FC manager Tony Docherty.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Baka has got every attribute. Technically, he’s a very gifted player and he’s a good, good finisher,” Docherty said.

“His link-up play is fantastic as well.

“He just needed the platform, I think. And he needed the right people around him in terms of team-mates and staff.

“He is reaping the rewards from that and he’ll go from strength to strength.

“Baka had a really good pedigree. He didn’t have a good season last season but there are reasons for that.

“He’s now in a place where he feels he’s loved.

“He’s a brilliant boy around the place and he has good team-mates. The staff can’t get enough of him. He works so hard in training.

“He’s last on the training pitch, working on his finishing. And he’s getting the rewards for that.

“We feel – and he feels – he is in the right environment to really kick on and show what he’s got.

“He did that against St Mirren and we hope he does so again in the next game.”

Permanent Dundee stay?

Might his stay be made a permanent in January?

Docherty is certainly very happy with his focal point frontman but he refused to be drawn on whether there would be any movement in the winter window.

Asked if there was a chance of the loan being made permanent, Docherty replied: “We will look at the entire squad in terms of what we need to do.

Amadou Bakayoko has signed for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Bakayoko’s former club Forest Green are struggling against relegation in League Two. Image: Shutterstock

“But we will deal with that down the line. At the moment, the real focus is on games and we have eight now between now and the winter break.

“Four at home and four away. But the most important is the next one against Hibs. All the other stuff will take care of itself come the right time.”

Meanwhile, former Dundee CEO Dave Mackinnon is holding a fundraising event tonight at the Logie Club to raise money for his former team-mate John MacPhail.

It gets under way at 7pm. Contact The Logie Club for details.

Mackinnon will be joined by journalists Paddy Barclay and Alan Pattullo to talk about his new book ‘Slide Tackles and Boardroom Battles’.

