Abuser ‘battered woman black and blue’ before hotel sex attack in Dundee

Mohammed Zaveri was convicted after a trial at the High Court in Dundee.

By Ross Gardiner
Mohammed Zaveri.
Mohammed Zaveri was found guilty and remanded.

A Dundee abuser could face a lengthy jail sentence for having non-consensual sex with a woman at Sleeperz Hotel, hours after battering her “black and blue”.

Mohammed Bilal Zaveri also forced another partner to strip naked and shone a torch around her private parts after accusing her of stealing drugs.

Zaveri was remanded after jurors convicted him of two catalogues of abuse against different women.

At the High Court in Dundee, 25-year-old Zaveri, of Newhall Gardens, had denied his offending and branded the witnesses who had given evidence about his crimes liars.

Zaveri described one of the women in court as a “friend with benefits”.

He subjected her to a course of abusive conduct between April and August of 2020.

At properties in Dundee, he monitored her mobile phone and demanded to know her social media passwords.

He pushed her on the body, slapped her head and made derogatory and homophobic remarks to her and threatened to control her appearance.

On one occasion in Step Row, Dundee, he performed a sex act on her while she was asleep and unable to consent.

Mohammed Zaveri
Mohammed Zaveri.

At the city’s Sleeperz Hotel, he injured the woman by seizing her hair, repeatedly punching her face, choking her, demanding her phone and repeatedly kicking her.

On the same night, he had sex with her without consent.

He told jurors on that occasion “there was no sex and no violence” but only “shouting and arguing” because the woman had been on a phone call with a friend he did not like.

Advocate depute Lorraine Glancy said: “In the early hours of August 2 2020 you had sex with (the complainer) when you knew that she wasn’t consenting and you knew she wasn’t consenting because you had battered her black and blue just a few hours earlier.”

Zaveri seized the woman’s neck and choked her on another occasion.

Sleeperz Hotel
Zaveri carried out the sex attack at the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.

The majority of jurors found he terrorised another woman at addresses in Dundee and Dailly, South Ayrshire, between April 2019 and November 2020.

On one occasion, he threw keys at her, pinned her to a bed, held her against a door and threatened to bite off her ear.

This remark was heard by a concerned neighbour who phoned the police.

On other occasions, he choked her, pulled her hair, isolated her from friends and family and struck her head against a door.

Another time, he accused the woman of stealing drugs before rifling through and removing her clothing.

Zaveri made the woman stand naked while he shone a torch on her, including her private parts.

He also injured her by seizing her throat, pinning her against a wall and throwing her against a radiator.

Dundee High Court
Zaveri was convicted at the High Court in Dundee.

During his campaign of violence, Zaveri struck the woman’s head against a car window and then caused her to write to the procurator fiscal’s office asking that proceedings against him be dropped.

Zaveri kept intimate photos which she had asked him to delete and threatened to disclose them to others, before passing them to two women.

The jury of nine men and six women unanimously agreed a separate charge that in the month before the abusive conduct began, Zaveri assaulted the woman by seizing her neck and choking her.

Zaveri was remanded ahead of sentencing next month at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Lord Fairley requested social work and risk reports and added Zaveri’s name to the sex offenders register.

  • On October 24, Zaveri was imprisoned for seven years, comprising a custodial term of four years and an extension period of three years.

