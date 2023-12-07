Fife shop worker lost job and ruined friendship after stealing £6k and scratch cards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife shop worker lost job and ruined friendship after stealing £6k and scratch cards

Elizabeth Kinnaird, 64, spent months helping herself to £6,000 from the Premier Store in Lundin Links where she'd worked for 30 years.

By Ross Gardiner
Elizabeth Kinnaird at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Elizabeth Kinnaird at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A Fife shopkeeper who stole thousands from her employers of decades must repay the cash she stole.

Elizabeth Kinnaird helped herself to £6,000 from the Premier Store on Leven Road in Lundin Links.

After the owners became suspicious, they watched her on CCTV as she took money  from the till and helped herself to scratch cards.

The 64-year-old first offender was given a compensation order at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and instructed to complete unpaid work as an alternative to prison.

Till raider

Fiscal depute Andrew Brown told the court Kinnaird had worked for the family who run the convenience store for 30 years.

Mr Brown said: “Prior to December 21 2022, the family suspected the accused had been stealing from the till area.”

The family began to watch back CCTV.

One clip showed Kinnaird removing £5 scratch cards and taking coins and £5 notes from the till.

Another clip, from before 7am, showed Kinnaird removing “most” scratch cards and placing them inside a bag.

On another day, Kinnaird removed cash from the till early in the day, as well as scratch cards from the dispensers.

She used the cash to provide a customer with change and later scanned the scratch cards at the till, paying for them with cash which should have already been in the register.

“Mr Brown said police were contacted and when Kinnaird was arrested she had more than £250 in cash on her person.

Further investigations

The Iqbal family who own the store began to spool through more security footage, as far back as April 2022.

During this period, Kinnaird had been working six days a week.

Court papers initially alleged that between April and December last year, she plundered £10,728.

Premier Store in Lundin Links
The Premier Store in Lundin Links. Image: Google.

However, her plea of guilty to stealing a reduced sum of £6,000 over eight months was accepted.

In the dock, first offender Kinnaird admitted forming a fraudulent scheme to obtain money by theft while in the course of her employment last December.

Lost job and friendship

Solicitor Martin McGuire said: “Clearly there’s a significant breach of trust and a significant loss to the premises.

“She suffered from depression for a number of years.

“She was struggling financially, she started to short-change the till.

“As a consequence of this, she’s lost her position of employment and also her friendship.

“She advised police she was sorry – she called it despicable to do this to friends.

“In order to try and make recompense, she explained the situation to a member of the extended family.

“There’s a sum available which can be paid within days.

“She has engaged fully. She’s been very candid.

“She is currently working.”

Sentenced

Kinnaird, of Westwood Avenue in Kirkcaldy, was ordered to complete 30 hours of unpaid work in six months.

She was given three months to repay in full the £6,000 she stole.

Sheriff Robert More told her: “It’s made as an alternative to a sentence of imprisonment.

“On the whole, it’s quite a significant set of circumstances, notwithstanding the fact that you’ve reached the age that you are now without ever having come into difficulty with the courts before.”

