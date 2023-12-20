Dundee man branded ‘scumbag’ by own family after stealing £46k savings from sick father

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee man branded ‘scumbag’ by own family after stealing £46k savings from sick father

James Crossan was granted power of attorney for his father but immediately started stealing his money.

By Paul Malik
James Crossan will return to court next year for sentencing.
A Dundee man has been branded a “scumbag” by family members after stealing thousands from his own father.

James Crossan admitted embezzling £46,000 from his late father’s bank account after he was granted power of attorney in 2015.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard after his dad fell ill, unemployed Crossan “almost immediately” made his way to James Sr’s Santander branch in the city and began making withdrawals.

The bank did not become suspicious, despite the regular activity on the current and savings accounts.

The theft only came to light after the current account had gone into overdraft and Mr Crossan’s telephone and television were cut off by Virgin Media.

Removing his phone also meant cutting off his community alarm, potentially placing him in severe jeopardy.

Mr Crossan’s daughter, Jacqueline Stewart, welcomed her brother’s admission of guilt and told The Courier the rest of the family will now be able to start grieving properly for their late father, who passed away in 2019.

Stole £500 at a time

The court heard Crossan, 68, was given control of his father’s affairs after the older man had a stroke in February 2015.

Depute fiscal Douglas Thompson said: “He began making withdrawals of around £500 from the savings account.

“The Santander bank did not take investigative action.

“Virgin Media withdrew services after the account went into overdraft.

“A social worker notified Mr Crossan’s relatives.

“Santander then stopped Crossan being able to withdraw money from the account.

“The matter was reported to police in 2018.

“On September 3 2020, officers traced the accused at his home address.

“He was arrested, and cautioned and charged.

“He made no admission to police under interview, with a solicitor present.”

Vindication for family

Crossan, of Hawkhill, admitted embezzling £46,000 between March 17 2015 and September 14 2018.

He had initially been accused of embezzling £73,879 but the Crown accepted a guilty plea for the reduced sum.

Ms Stewart said her father had been left devastated after it was discovered his son had stolen his life savings.

She said some had been raised from a war pension granted after he was injured on national service.

She said: “It has taken five years for this to come to a close.

“We feel vindicated after what he put us all through.

“I am glad people will be able to hear the truth about what happened.

“My dad had suffered a stroke – he was in sheltered accommodation but after his phone was cut off, it meant his emergency community alarm was switched off too, so if he’d had a fall it would not have worked.

“That’s how we found out – his care worker told us it had been switched off.”

‘Nightmare’ at hands of ‘scumbag’

Crossan will return for sentencing on January 30.

His bail was continued.

Ms Stewart said: “The money was savings and for a family member.

It’s not about the money though – it is about what he did and justice being done.

“My dad was the most generous man.

He was well known in Dundee, in particular the building trade as he was a plasterer.

“He worked all his days to make sure we had everything we needed as children.

“This has been a nightmare.

“I am glad people will know what a scumbag James Crossan is.

“We never thought we would have to go to court for something like this.

“It has been a nightmare but we are glad it is done.”

