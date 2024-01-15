Dundee victim slams sentence for Royal Marine historic child sex attacker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee victim slams sentence for Royal Marine historic child sex attacker

Rowland Reilly was sentenced to four years in prison, a fraction of what his victims wanted.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Rowland Reilly. Image: Police Scotland.
Rowland Reilly. Image: Police Scotland.

A Dundee victim of an historic sex offender has slammed the four-year prison term imposed on his tormentor.

Former Royal Marine Rowland Reilly was jailed at the High Court in Stirling last week after admitting a series of sexual assaults in the mid-to-late 1980s.

He abused seven members of the Royal Marine cadets at locations across Scotland, including RM Condor in Arbroath.

The 57-year-old, who was a teenager at the time, went on to build up a successful car dealership in Edinburgh.

Although a complaint was made and he was detained in 2000, he was released without charge and it was not until the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry led to Police Scotland’s  Operation Foresti that he was finally brought to justice.

However, one victim said the sentence gives scant regard to the suffering endured by him and other boys, one of whom has since taken his own life.

Justice questioned

The man from Dundee, who has the right to anonymity but has agreed to be referred to as William, said: “We understand why the sentence was four years – because he pled guilty and there are age guidelines – but we were all disgusted.

“It equates to just over six months per victim.

“He’ll be out in two years with good behaviour.

“There were three sexual assaults – it should have been four years for each of them.”

Rowland – also known as Ron – was told he would have been jailed for six years had he not pled guilty.

There are also deductions available to sentencing judges to take into account the age of offenders at the time of their crimes.

Rowland Reilly. Image: Police Scotland.

William – who is part of a group including other abuse survivors pushing for justice – said: “Even six years would not be justice for what he has done to seven people.

“One of them has since died – he’s responsible for that, indirectly.

“I’ve had to go back to the doctor to get anti-depressants.

“We all put in victim impact statements and I want to see a paper trail that they’ve been taken into account.”

Impact statements

Upon his conviction at the High Court in Edinburgh Rowland was bailed after his lawyer argued he needed to set his business affairs in order to allow 26 staff to keep their jobs.

William said: “He got to do that and present himself as pro-social – I never had the chance to set up a business.

“It feels there’s been no consideration for the victims.

“What was the point of putting in impact statements because it doesn’t feel like they’ve been taken into account.”

William is also haunted by the prospect there may be other victims who have not yet been identified.

“I don’t believe he stopped in 1989 – if he abused children for years from ages 12 to 14, why would he just stop?

“More people may yet come forward.”

Camping trips abuse

The court previously heard Reilly, of Cramond, Edinburgh, was a non-commissioned officer with the Royal Marines in the 1980s.

Prosecutor John McPherson said his first victim was aged between 11 to 12 when he joined the cadets.

“He knew that Ron Reilly was a serving Royal Marine at the time.

“Consequently he held the accused in high regard seeing him as something as an idol.”

RM Condor
Reilly’s abuse happened at RM Condor, Arbroath. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Abuse began while on a trip to Loch Lomond and continued in other locations in Scotland.

The second boy was preyed upon when he was 12 during an overnight exercise in the Pentland Hills, while he tried to rest in a sleeping bag.

On another occasion, Reilly abused him after he drank alcohol and again during a trip to the Royal Marine base in Arbroath.

Another complainer developed mental health and addiction issues in later life.

Drinking contest

Another victim was between 14 to 15 when he was challenged to a drinking contest with a hunting knife on offer if he could drink as much as Reilly.

Mr McPherson said he became so drunk he went to bed in a sleeping bag and Reilly abused him in the night.

One male, now 51, was abused repeatedly between May 1984 and May 1986, when he was 12 and 13.

Reilly was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Mr McPherson said: “The complainer was first spoken to by investigating officers by telephone around July 19 2021.

“In the course of the call, the police began by explaining that they were conducting an investigation involving Marine cadets and it was confirmed that the witness had been a cadet.

“Before the interviewing officer could explain the nature of the enquiry or say anything about the focus of the investigation the complainer said ‘I’ve been waiting for over 35 years to get this off my chest’.”

Police reaction

As well as sexual assault, Reilly admitted charges of lewd and libidinous behaviour.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Detective Inspector Anna Johnston of Police Scotland said Reilly’s actions were “despicable and distressing.”

“The passage of time does not make these incidents any easier to talk about.

“His victims have been incredibly strong in coming forward and disclosing the abuse they suffered.

“Our thoughts remain with them and I hope Reilly’s convictions brings them some comfort and allows them to move forward with their lives.

“We remain committed to supporting victims of sexual crime and protecting children from harm and abuse.”

