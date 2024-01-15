Dundee victim slams sentence for Royal Marine historic child sex attacker

A Dundee victim of an historic sex offender has slammed the four-year prison term imposed on his tormentor.

Former Royal Marine Rowland Reilly was jailed at the High Court in Stirling last week after admitting a series of sexual assaults in the mid-to-late 1980s.

He abused seven members of the Royal Marine cadets at locations across Scotland, including RM Condor in Arbroath.

The 57-year-old, who was a teenager at the time, went on to build up a successful car dealership in Edinburgh.

Although a complaint was made and he was detained in 2000, he was released without charge and it was not until the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry led to Police Scotland’s Operation Foresti that he was finally brought to justice.

However, one victim said the sentence gives scant regard to the suffering endured by him and other boys, one of whom has since taken his own life.

Justice questioned

The man from Dundee, who has the right to anonymity but has agreed to be referred to as William, said: “We understand why the sentence was four years – because he pled guilty and there are age guidelines – but we were all disgusted.

“It equates to just over six months per victim.

“He’ll be out in two years with good behaviour.

“There were three sexual assaults – it should have been four years for each of them.”

Rowland – also known as Ron – was told he would have been jailed for six years had he not pled guilty.

There are also deductions available to sentencing judges to take into account the age of offenders at the time of their crimes.

William – who is part of a group including other abuse survivors pushing for justice – said: “Even six years would not be justice for what he has done to seven people.

“One of them has since died – he’s responsible for that, indirectly.

“I’ve had to go back to the doctor to get anti-depressants.

“We all put in victim impact statements and I want to see a paper trail that they’ve been taken into account.”

Impact statements

Upon his conviction at the High Court in Edinburgh Rowland was bailed after his lawyer argued he needed to set his business affairs in order to allow 26 staff to keep their jobs.

William said: “He got to do that and present himself as pro-social – I never had the chance to set up a business.

“It feels there’s been no consideration for the victims.

“What was the point of putting in impact statements because it doesn’t feel like they’ve been taken into account.”

William is also haunted by the prospect there may be other victims who have not yet been identified.

“I don’t believe he stopped in 1989 – if he abused children for years from ages 12 to 14, why would he just stop?

“More people may yet come forward.”

Camping trips abuse

The court previously heard Reilly, of Cramond, Edinburgh, was a non-commissioned officer with the Royal Marines in the 1980s.

Prosecutor John McPherson said his first victim was aged between 11 to 12 when he joined the cadets.

“He knew that Ron Reilly was a serving Royal Marine at the time.

“Consequently he held the accused in high regard seeing him as something as an idol.”

Abuse began while on a trip to Loch Lomond and continued in other locations in Scotland.

The second boy was preyed upon when he was 12 during an overnight exercise in the Pentland Hills, while he tried to rest in a sleeping bag.

On another occasion, Reilly abused him after he drank alcohol and again during a trip to the Royal Marine base in Arbroath.

Another complainer developed mental health and addiction issues in later life.

Drinking contest

Another victim was between 14 to 15 when he was challenged to a drinking contest with a hunting knife on offer if he could drink as much as Reilly.

Mr McPherson said he became so drunk he went to bed in a sleeping bag and Reilly abused him in the night.

One male, now 51, was abused repeatedly between May 1984 and May 1986, when he was 12 and 13.

Mr McPherson said: “The complainer was first spoken to by investigating officers by telephone around July 19 2021.

“In the course of the call, the police began by explaining that they were conducting an investigation involving Marine cadets and it was confirmed that the witness had been a cadet.

“Before the interviewing officer could explain the nature of the enquiry or say anything about the focus of the investigation the complainer said ‘I’ve been waiting for over 35 years to get this off my chest’.”

Police reaction

As well as sexual assault, Reilly admitted charges of lewd and libidinous behaviour.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Detective Inspector Anna Johnston of Police Scotland said Reilly’s actions were “despicable and distressing.”

“The passage of time does not make these incidents any easier to talk about.

“His victims have been incredibly strong in coming forward and disclosing the abuse they suffered.

“Our thoughts remain with them and I hope Reilly’s convictions brings them some comfort and allows them to move forward with their lives.

“We remain committed to supporting victims of sexual crime and protecting children from harm and abuse.”

