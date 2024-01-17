Axe-wielding Angus dealer’s drugs found after neighbour dispute

An axe-wielding drug dealer was caught with nearly £5,000 worth of heroin and cocaine after police were called to a neighbour dispute.

Jennifer Young threatened her neighbour as she waved the pickaxe above her head during a fracas at her home in Brechin, a court heard.

When police arrived to deal with the disturbance they discovered 28 grams of heroin worth £1,400 and 31 grams of cocaine worth £3,176.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown imposed a community-based sentence on Young after accepting her life was “chaotic” at the time of the incident.

‘I can do things to f***ing hurt you’

Young, 29, admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner by brandishing the tool in Montrose Street, Brechin, on September 17 2021.

She also admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine at her former home.

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told Dundee Sheriff Court: “There was a drugs search warrant in place for her but it had not been executed at the time.”

She told the court reports of a disturbance at the property led officers there and a neighbour used their phone to record audio of a heated argument.

“An unknown female was at the accused’s door shouting ‘come on then with your axe’ to the accused.

“The accused had what looked like a homemade pickaxe in her hand.

“She was holding it above her head.

“An older female was holding the accused back.

“The accused was shouting at her neighbour.”

Young shouted: “I’m coming to find you.

“I can do things to f***ing hurt you.

“I’ll call my friends from Glasgow to sort you out.”

‘Chaotic’ life

Young was arrested and officers carried out their search, discovering the drugs.

Sheriff Martin-Brown said: “I take into account what has been said and your limited previous record.

“It was a very chaotic time in your life.

“I’m prepared to give you an opportunity to avoid custody.”

Young, now of Montrose, and she was ordered to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work.

