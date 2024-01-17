Axe-wielding Angus dealer’s drugs found after neighbour dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Axe-wielding Angus dealer’s drugs found after neighbour dispute

Police were called to the disturbance and Jennifer Young's home in Brechin and later discovered nearly £5000 of drugs.

By Gordon Currie
Jennifer Young was given unpaid work.
An axe-wielding drug dealer was caught with nearly £5,000 worth of heroin and cocaine after police were called to a neighbour dispute.

Jennifer Young threatened her neighbour as she waved the pickaxe above her head during a fracas at her home in Brechin, a court heard.

When police arrived to deal with the disturbance they discovered 28 grams of heroin worth £1,400 and 31 grams of cocaine worth £3,176.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown imposed a community-based sentence on Young after accepting her life was “chaotic” at the time of the incident.

‘I can do things to f***ing hurt you’

Young, 29, admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner by brandishing the tool in Montrose Street, Brechin, on September 17 2021.

She also admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine at her former home.

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told Dundee Sheriff Court: “There was a drugs search warrant in place for her but it had not been executed at the time.”

She told the court reports of a disturbance at the property led officers there and a neighbour used their phone to record audio of a heated argument.

“An unknown female was at the accused’s door shouting ‘come on then with your axe’ to the accused.

“The accused had what looked like a homemade pickaxe in her hand.

“She was holding it above her head.

“An older female was holding the accused back.

“The accused was shouting at her neighbour.”

Jennifer Young
Jennifer Young at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Young shouted: “I’m coming to find you.

“I can do things to f***ing hurt you.

“I’ll call my friends from Glasgow to sort you out.”

‘Chaotic’ life

Young was arrested and officers carried out their search, discovering the drugs.

Sheriff Martin-Brown said: “I take into account what has been said and your limited previous record.

“It was a very chaotic time in your life.

“I’m prepared to give you an opportunity to avoid custody.”

Young, now of Montrose, and she was ordered to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work.

