Church raider’s homemade vape ‘bomb’ sparked Perth prison alert

A serial church raider sparked a bomb scare at Perth Prison with a hand-built “explosive” device made from old vape batteries and wires.

Alan Brown was high on hooch when he threatened to “detonate” his contraption if anyone tried to get into his cell.

After a stand-off with prison guards, specialists described the item as harmless but a convincing hoax.

Brown, who has a staggering criminal record with 94 previous convictions, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted causing the alert during the prison’s pandemic lockdown.

The 42-year-old – who has a 666 neck tattoo – further admitted breaking into the living quarters of St John the Baptist RC Church in Perth’s Melville Street in September last year and making off with a gold cross and hundreds of pounds of cash.

It is at least the third time he has stolen from the same place of worship.

Bomb scare

Prosecutor Emma Farmer told the court Brown was serving an 18-month sentence at HMP Perth on September 4 2020.

“Around 10am, prison officers heard the accused in his cell, shouting and banging.

“He was making threats such as he was going to slash and gouge their eyes out.”

One guard looked through the observation hatch and saw Brown with a weapon in each hand.

Ms Farmer said the accused had a razor fitted to a toothbrush handle and a “pen lid with a needle spike protruding from it.”

She said: “The accused also produced an improvised explosive device which he said he would detonate if his door was opened.

“The prison officers did not know at that time that the device was a hoax.

“It was also noticed to be plugged into an electrical socket.”

The fiscal depute said: “The prison officer had no reason to doubt him and was fearful of his comments.

“The item was made from a number of vape capsule batteries and electrical wires, all taped together.”

Following tense negotiations, Brown eventually agreed to come out of his cell.

“The device was examined by specialist who confirmed there were no explosives within,” Ms Farmer said.

“However, he described it as similar to a homemade explosive device and was a ‘good hoax’.”

Hooch

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said her client had been drinking “hooch” brewed by fellow prisoners when he built the imitation bomb.

“This happened during the first lockdown when he was kept in his cell for up to 24 hours a day.

“He said his mental health was affected at that time.”

Brown lost his privileges for 12 weeks as a result and was not allowed any electrical devices.

Lurking in Wetherspoons

The court heard that at about 9.40am on February 4 2023, Brown was found lurking in a staff room at the rear of the Capital Asset pub – part of the JD Wetherspoons chain.

After he fled, it was noted an Armani wristwatch worth £150 was missing.

Ms Farmer said Brown was caught on CCTV leaving with the watch, which was never recovered.

At 11am, Brown triggered a security alarm at the Beechgrove Guest House on Dundee Road.

He was seen walking away from the property through the back garden.

Staff noticed windows had been smashed, with blood found inside the guesthouse.

“This blood was later analysed and matched the accused’s DNA,” said Ms Farmer.

A £5,700 Omega watch, about 200 euros cash and Beats earphones were missing.

Brown went to pawnbroker Trading Places to try to sell the watch.

When he was refused, he walked out, leaving it on the counter.

Church raid

The following evening, Canon Steven Mulholland, of the St John the Baptist RC Church, was in his sacristy room disrobing after a service when he spotted Brown in the corridor outside.

“He went to speak with the accused and asked him what he was doing,” the fiscal depute said.

“The accused ran off down the corridor but found himself at a dead end.

“Father Mulholland took hold of the accused’s arm and walked him to the main entrance.”

Brown claimed he was homeless and was there to use the toilet.

The priest pointed out security cameras before ejecting him out the front door.

Brown handed over a white envelope containing £600 when asked by Fr Mulholland to return anything he had taken.

He also gave the priest £150 in loose cash.

Fr Mulholland called the police, before finding his wallet had been taken from his living quarters.

Ms Farmer said about £200, a gold cross and chain were never recovered.

A leather pouch containing £780 was also missing.

When arrested, Brown said that he had been on diazepam when he broke into the guest house and “I didn’t know what I was doing.”

Ms Clark said: “Mr Brown’s record speaks for itself.

“He is someone who has suffered from substance misuse all of his adult life.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC sentenced Brown to 27 months in prison.

He will be supervised for a year following his release “to protect the public from serious harm.”

