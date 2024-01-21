Dundee postcodes with most council evictions revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee postcodes with most council evictions revealed

Dozens of people have been told to leave their properties in recent years.

By Andrew Robson
Lochee multi as we reveal Dundee evictions by postcode
The multis in Lochee, which are home to many council tenants. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The Dundee postcodes with the most council tenant evictions have been revealed.

A total of 85 tenants have been thrown out of their homes by Dundee City Council since 2021.

Most of them have been evicted because they have built up too much in rent arrears, but others have also been told to leave due to anti-social behaviour.

26 Dundee council evictions so far this year

In 2023/24 so far, 26 tenants have been evicted – 18 of which had fallen into debt with their rent.

Last year, 41 evictions took place – 29 due to rent arrears and 12 because of their behaviour.

The total number of evictions in 2021/22 was 18.

According to a Freedom of Information request by The Courier, the DD3 and DD4 postcode areas have had the most evictions in the last three years with 28 in each.

The DD3 area covers communities including St Mary’s, Downfield, Kirkton, Strathmartine, Coldside and Hilltown.

Balgowan Avenue in Kirkton (DD3). Image: Google Street View

DD4 includes the likes of Stobswell and Craigie as well as areas north of the Kingsway such as Pitkerro, Douglas, Fintry and Whitfield.

A total of 24 evictions have taken place at addresses in the DD2 area, covering Lochee, Blackness, Ninewells, Menzieshill, Charleston, Balgay, Ardler and Logie.

Spey Drive, Dundee.
Spey Drive in the Menzieshill (DD1) area of the city. Image: Google Street View

Addresses in the DD1 postcode area, covering the city centre, City Quay and Riverside, have accounted for four evictions in the last three years.

Just one tenant in the DD5 area, covering Broughty Ferry, has been evicted since April 2021.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “If a tenant, or anyone living with them, breaks any terms of the Secure Tenancy Agreement, the council may take action – which could ultimately result in obtaining a court order for eviction.

Dundee council evictions a ‘last resort’

“There are a number of breaches of the Secure Tenancy Agreement which may end up with eviction.

“For example, rent arrears, domestic abuse or harassment motivated by discrimination.

“Anyone having difficulties paying their rent or clearing arrears should contact the council as soon as possible for help and advice by calling our team on 01382 434000.

“Eviction action is only ever considered as a last resort.”

It comes after The Courier revealed the Dundee addresses where the most council tax is owed.

Housing charity Shelter Scotland offers homelessness advice on its website.

