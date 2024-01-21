Dundee postcodes with most council evictions revealed

The Dundee postcodes with the most council tenant evictions have been revealed.

A total of 85 tenants have been thrown out of their homes by Dundee City Council since 2021.

Most of them have been evicted because they have built up too much in rent arrears, but others have also been told to leave due to anti-social behaviour.

26 Dundee council evictions so far this year

In 2023/24 so far, 26 tenants have been evicted – 18 of which had fallen into debt with their rent.

Last year, 41 evictions took place – 29 due to rent arrears and 12 because of their behaviour.

The total number of evictions in 2021/22 was 18.

According to a Freedom of Information request by The Courier, the DD3 and DD4 postcode areas have had the most evictions in the last three years with 28 in each.

The DD3 area covers communities including St Mary’s, Downfield, Kirkton, Strathmartine, Coldside and Hilltown.

DD4 includes the likes of Stobswell and Craigie as well as areas north of the Kingsway such as Pitkerro, Douglas, Fintry and Whitfield.

A total of 24 evictions have taken place at addresses in the DD2 area, covering Lochee, Blackness, Ninewells, Menzieshill, Charleston, Balgay, Ardler and Logie.

Addresses in the DD1 postcode area, covering the city centre, City Quay and Riverside, have accounted for four evictions in the last three years.

Just one tenant in the DD5 area, covering Broughty Ferry, has been evicted since April 2021.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “If a tenant, or anyone living with them, breaks any terms of the Secure Tenancy Agreement, the council may take action – which could ultimately result in obtaining a court order for eviction.

Dundee council evictions a ‘last resort’

“There are a number of breaches of the Secure Tenancy Agreement which may end up with eviction.

“For example, rent arrears, domestic abuse or harassment motivated by discrimination.

“Anyone having difficulties paying their rent or clearing arrears should contact the council as soon as possible for help and advice by calling our team on 01382 434000.

“Eviction action is only ever considered as a last resort.”

Housing charity Shelter Scotland offers homelessness advice on its website.