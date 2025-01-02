Delays on A90 near North Water Bridge following vehicle fire

Drivers should expect delays on the A90 near North Water Bridge following a vehicle fire.

The A90 southbound road is restricted and drivers have been asked to approach with caution while the incident is ongoing.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

A Traffic Scotland post on X stated: “Road restricted southbound due to a vehicle fire.

Road users in the area are advised to approach with caution.

Delays are expected.”

Two fire engines in attendance

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: “We were called out to the incident at 12.04pm and dispatched two appliances.

“Both are still currently in attendance but will be leaving soon.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

