Home News Courts

Fife pub punter made police cadet ‘throat cut’ threats

Kieran Mabon told officers 'I am the devil' after he was picked up for his bizarre behaviour.

By Jamie McKenzie
A drunk punter told two police cadets in a Fife pub they would “get their throat cut” if they were based at the nearby Scottish Police College.

Kieran Mabon then followed the pair into a bathroom at the Bridge and touched one of them on the face.

The two males, who were students at the police college at Tulliallan, later returned to the pub with others and reported the matter to staff.

During a journey later that night to Dunfermline police station, Mabon made threats and claimed to be the devil.

Mabon, of Anniesland, Glasgow, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier admitting two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, including making threats of violence.

Throat cut threats

Prosecutor Charlotte Allen told the court students from the police college were in the Bridge in Kincardine at around 7pm on August 8 2023.

Two were sitting at a table near the entrance when Mabon approached and asked if they were police officers, with one responding they were not.

Mabon asked the other “are you with that mob?” while gesturing towards other students and asked “are you up at the college?”

The fiscal depute said both men replied “no” before Mabon said: “Good, because if you were, you would get your throat cut.”

Around 20 minutes later both men were in the toilets when Mabon entered, put his hand on one of their cheeks and asked “are you alright, mate?”

The man moved his face away and said “yes, I am ok, are you?”

Mabon’s bizarre behaviour continued when he later approached and asked “why are you saying I touched your face?”

‘I am the devil’

Ms Allen said the group returned to the police college and reported the matter to staff and Mabon was traced and arrested.

En route to Dunfermline police station he became aggressive and made threats.

The fiscal said these included comments such as “I will find out where you live,” “I will bite your face off,” “you f***ing fa**ots” and “I am the devil”.

Defence lawyer Gino Gambale said his client accepts his behaviour was “incredibly poor” and he is ashamed of his actions.

He said Mabon was going through a mental health crisis and had been discharged from hospital and became intoxicated at the pub.

Mr Gambale described his client’s social work report as good and highlighted his client has set up a charity to assist others with their mental health.

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson sentenced Mabon to 18 months of offender supervision as part of a community payback order as a direct alternative to custody.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

