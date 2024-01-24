‘Good Samaritan’ tried to attack man with knife after intervening in Dundee dispute

A would-be Good Samaritan tried to attack a man with a lock knife after intervening in a Dundee city centre dispute.

Daniel Miller believed the man was “hassling” a group of girls at the bus stops near Primark at the Overgate Shopping Centre on April 6 2022.

The man at the centre of the incident had been arguing with his daughter, with the dispute captured on CCTV.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Miller, who has additional learning needs and was accompanied to court by a support worker, was seen approaching the man at around 7.50pm and telling him to “leave the girl alone”.

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair said: “The accused produced a lock-knife.

“The complainer saw the knife and pushed the accused to the ground.

“The accused opened the knife and swung his hand at the complainer as he stood to his feet.

“The accused then hid the knife in his clothing and tried to walk away.

“The accused was pursued by the complainer, who tried to punch and kick the accused to the ground in an effort to restrain him before the arrival of police.”

‘My life was at risk’

Miller told officers who caught up with him on Nethergate: “That guy was hassling them girls.

“He assaulted me, that’s why I pulled a knife.

“He came at me first.

“I told him three times to back off.

“My life was at risk so I brandished a blade.”

The 25-year-old, of Kidd Street, pled guilty to assaulting the man, presenting a lock knife towards him, threatening him with violence and repeatedly trying to strike him on the body with a lock-knife.

Sheriff – ‘No promises’

Doug McConnell, defending, said Miller had “significant” learning difficulties and was living in supported accommodation

He told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael: “He understands how serious the matter is.

“The bottom line is, he shouldn’t have had a knife.”

Sentence was deferred on Miller until next month for reports to be prepared.

Sheriff Carmichael said: “Having seen the video and gotten a flavour, I can certainly see there’s some mitigation here but I’m not making any promises.”

