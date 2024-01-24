‘Good Samaritan’ tried to attack man with knife after intervening in Dundee dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Good Samaritan’ tried to attack man with knife after intervening in Dundee dispute

Daniel Miller tried to stop a man from "hassling" a girl at a bus stop next to the Overgate Shopping Centre before producing a lock knife from his pocket.

By Ciaran Shanks
The incident happened on Nethergate, outside the Overgate. Image: Google.

A would-be Good Samaritan tried to attack a man with a lock knife after intervening in a Dundee city centre dispute.

Daniel Miller believed the man was “hassling” a group of girls at the bus stops near Primark at the Overgate Shopping Centre on April 6 2022.

The man at the centre of the incident had been arguing with his daughter, with the dispute captured on CCTV.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Miller, who has additional learning needs and was accompanied to court by a support worker, was seen approaching the man at around 7.50pm and telling him to “leave the girl alone”.

Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair said: “The accused produced a lock-knife.

“The complainer saw the knife and pushed the accused to the ground.

“The accused opened the knife and swung his hand at the complainer as he stood to his feet.

“The accused then hid the knife in his clothing and tried to walk away.

“The accused was pursued by the complainer, who tried to punch and kick the accused to the ground in an effort to restrain him before the arrival of police.”

‘My life was at risk’

Miller told officers who caught up with him on Nethergate: “That guy was hassling them girls.

“He assaulted me, that’s why I pulled a knife.

“He came at me first.

“I told him three times to back off.

“My life was at risk so I brandished a blade.”

Nethergate outside the Overgate, Dundee. Image: Google.

The 25-year-old, of Kidd Street, pled guilty to assaulting the man, presenting a lock knife towards him, threatening him with violence and repeatedly trying to strike him on the body with a lock-knife.

Sheriff – ‘No promises’

Doug McConnell, defending, said Miller had “significant” learning difficulties and was living in supported accommodation

He told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael: “He understands how serious the matter is.

“The bottom line is, he shouldn’t have had a knife.”

Sentence was deferred on Miller until next month for reports to be prepared.

Sheriff Carmichael said: “Having seen the video and gotten a flavour, I can certainly see there’s some mitigation here but I’m not making any promises.”

