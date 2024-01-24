Man bitten by dog after attacking 19-year-old woman in Dundee park

A man was bitten by a dog after attacking a 19-year-old woman in a Dundee park.

The teenager was assaulted in Hilltown Park while walking her two dogs at around 10pm on Tuesday.

The man responsible was bitten by one of the dogs before he ran off in the direction of James Street.

He is described as being about 40 years old with long, curly, grey or light hair and of stocky build.

Dog-walker left ‘shaken’ by Hilltown Park attack

He was wearing a red cap, a light blue windbreaker jacket and black cargo trousers.

Police are now appealing for information about the incident.

Detective Sergeant Paul Walker said: “The woman involved was uninjured but was left shaken by this incident.

“We would urge anyone who may have information or any footage from a dashcam or private CCTV from the area to get in touch.

“If you can help, please call 101, quoting reference 3711 of January 23, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”