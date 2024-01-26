Couple terrorised in Stirling city centre by knife-wielding stranger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Couple terrorised in Stirling city centre by knife-wielding stranger

Liam O'Donnell did not know the couple but made a series of violent threats and said he would slit a woman's throat.

By Ciaran Shanks
O'Donnell appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court.
A knife-wielding stranger who terrorised a couple while they were on a night out is facing a prison sentence.

Liam O’Donnell threatened to slit a woman’s throat while clutching a blade in the early hours of the morning.

O’Donnell, who was unknown to his victims, had approached the pair as they were walking in Stirling city centre.

The city’s sheriff court was told how O’Donnell engaged them in conversation and suddenly said to the man: “Don’t let your f***ing bird talk to me like that.

“I’ll take you down a street with no cameras. I can f***ing ruin you.”

Throat slit threat

Fiscal depute James Moncrieff said O’Donnell, a first offender, had his hands behind his back during the exchange, as if he was holding something.

The prosecutor said: “Originally, they did not think he was being serious and continued walking down the street together.

“However, the accused pulled out an item and presented it towards the female witness.

“He brandished the knife towards her and said: ‘I’m going to kill you. I’m going to slit your throat’.”

Junction of Barnton Street and Friars Street, Stirling
O’Donnell made threats on Barnton Street and Friars Street, Stirling. Image: Google.

The man pushed O’Donnell away and the lout eventually ran off before police were contacted.

O’Donnell, 26, was traced by officers nearby but they did not find the knife after searching him.

However, a passing cyclist told police O’Donnell had also threatened him with a knife and showed the officers where he had discarded it.

A knife with a five-inch blade was recovered and O’Donnell was arrested.

Violent threats continued

The man who intervened became O’Donnell’s target as he was taken to a police office.

Officers noted O’Donnell repeatedly made threats about killing and stabbing the cyclist.

He said: “I’m going to f*** that c*** up.

“If he’s found in a puddle of blood, just know it was me. I am going to cause a heavy scene.”

O’Donnell, of Wyndford Road, Maryhill, Glasgow, pled guilty to shouting, swearing, repeatedly making violent threats to three people, brandishing a knife at the woman and threatening to kill her on October 3 2022 on Barnton Street and Friars Street, Stirling.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton deferred sentencing until next month for reports to be prepared and gave O’Donnell, who appeared in the dock at liberty, a flavour of his potential sentence.

He said: “In view of the serious charge to which you have now pled guilty to and the circumstances of this offence, you will now be remanded in custody.”

