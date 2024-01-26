£575k Bridge of Allan home has incredible mountain views

A Bridge of Allan home with incredible views of the mountains has gone on the market.

The Steading on Pendreich Road has four bedrooms and is on the market for offers over £575,000.

According to estate agent Clyde Property, the home – built in 1996 – offers “breathtaking views” of Ben Ledi and Ben Vorlich.

The property’s ground floor includes a large and airy living room with enough space for two seating areas and a feature glass gable, where some of those stunning views can be soaked up.

In the kitchen, there is a large wine cooler and an island unit with a breakfast bar – as well as dining space, and a small utility room.

There is also a bedroom or study and a shower room.

Upstairs features three bedrooms, one of which comes with a beautiful inside balcony overlooking the living room and offering another perspective of those amazing views through the gable window.

This bedroom, along with the biggest bedroom, features an en-suite.

The first floor is completed with a stylish family bathroom.

The Steading in Bridge of Allan is being marketed by Clyde Property for offers over £575,000.

