£575k Bridge of Allan home has incredible mountain views

Four-bedroom The Steading has a feature glass gable to help soak in the wonderful setting.

By Kieran Webster
The Steading in Bridge of Allan has incredible views. Image: Clyde Property
The Steading in Bridge of Allan has incredible views. Image: Clyde Property

A Bridge of Allan home with incredible views of the mountains has gone on the market.

The Steading on Pendreich Road has four bedrooms and is on the market for offers over £575,000.

According to estate agent Clyde Property, the home – built in 1996 – offers “breathtaking views” of Ben Ledi and Ben Vorlich.

External view of The Steading
The Steading is on the edge of Bridge of Allan. Image: Clyde Property
The spacious living room with views.
The living room featuring the glass gable. Image: Clyde Property
The living room has two sitting areas.
The living space has two sitting areas. Image: Clyde Property
A wood burner in the living room.
A wood burner in the living room. Image: Clyde Property
The kitchen has an island unit and a breakfast bar.
The kitchen has an island unit and a breakfast bar. Image: Clyde Property
Dinning space attached to the kitchen.
There is room for dining in the kitchen. Image: Clyde Property
Stairs lead to the top floor.
Stairs lead off the dining area. Image: Clyde Property
The downstairs shower room.
The downstairs shower room. Image: Clyde Property
The study.
The study could be used as a bedroom. Image: Clyde Property

The property’s ground floor includes a large and airy living room with enough space for two seating areas and a feature glass gable, where some of those stunning views can be soaked up.

In the kitchen, there is a large wine cooler and an island unit with a breakfast bar – as well as dining space, and a small utility room.

There is also a bedroom or study and a shower room.

The master bedroom.
The master bedroom features an indoor balcony and en-suite. Image: Clyde Property
Views from the master bedroom's indoor balcony
Stunning views from the indoor balcony. Image: Clyde Property
An ensuite at the property
Two of the bedrooms have en-suites. Image: Clyde Property
Bedroom two.
Bedroom two. Image: Clyde Property
Views from bedroom two.
The bedrooms come with lovely countryside views. Image: Clyde Property
The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Clyde Property

Upstairs features three bedrooms, one of which comes with a beautiful inside balcony overlooking the living room and offering another perspective of those amazing views through the gable window.

This bedroom, along with the biggest bedroom, features an en-suite.

The first floor is completed with a stylish family bathroom.

The back garden.
An outside view of the feature glass gable. Image: Clyde Property
Stunning countryside views.
The house has views of the mountains in the distance. Image: Clyde Property
A aerial view of The Steading.
An aerial view of The Steading. Image: Clyde Property

The Steading in Bridge of Allan is being marketed by Clyde Property for offers over £575,000.

A host of other stunning properties are for sale in the Stirling area.

An “exceptional” home in Dunblane recently went on the market for offers over £600,000.

