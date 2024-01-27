Woman dragged passenger from Perth bus and kicked him in head during savage attack

A passenger was dragged off a bus and beaten on the ground during a brutal, unprovoked attack in Perth City Centre.

The man was boarding the coach on Mill Street when he was seized by local woman Nicola Hutton.

She repeatedly kicked him on the head, before he managed to escape and get back onto the bus.

He was followed onboard by his attacker – and another unidentified man – who continued to rain down blows on his head and body.

Hutton appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting the man to his injury, alongside the unknown man, on June 16 2021.

The 38-year-old was warned she could have been facing a murder charge if her victim had died from being kicked to the head.

Grabbed from behind

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told the court it was about 12.45pm when the man was approached from behind by Hutton as he mounted the bus.

“She grabbed him from behind and dragged him off the vehicle, causing him to fall to the floor.

“The accused then started to punch and kick the complainer to his head.

“He was able to stand up and get onto the bus.

“However, the accused and another male – who is unidentified – boarded the bus shortly after.

“They continued to assault him, punching him to the head repeatedly.”

Mr Craib said: “The bus driver assisted and pulled off the accused and the male.

“He made them aware that police had been contacted.

“On hearing this, they both left the bus.”

The victim was left with “redness” to his face.

“The attack was unprovoked and the victim had no understanding as to why he had been assaulted,” Mr Craib said.

‘Murder charge’ warning

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said his client “knows she shouldn’t have behaved in this manner.”

He said: “It is not the kind of behaviour that she usually indulges in.”

Sheriff Alison McKay told Hutton: “This was an appalling incident.

“This is a man who was just trying to get onto a bus, minding his own business.

“Any kick to the head is a serious matter.

“You could have been on a murder charge if he keeled over and died as a result of this.”

The sheriff said: “Custody is one of the things I have been considering but to be fair to you, you have no previous convictions for violence.

“However, this does require a robust alternative to custody.”

Hutton, of Tulloch Square, was ordered to stay at home as part of a nine-month restriction of liberty curfew order.

She will be tagged and electronically monitored.

