Van dangerously overloaded with wheelie bins of cooking oil was held together by rope on A9

Roman Ivanov's Ford Transit was stopped by police and found to have a litany of dangerous faults.

By Gordon Currie
Ivanov's van was dangerously overloaded with wheelie bins of cooking oil. Image: Shutterstock.
A factory worker has been banned from driving after being found at the wheel of a death trap van which was being held together by rope.

Roman Ivanov’s Ford Transit was spotted by police on the A9 because it was dangerously overloaded with wheelie bins full of used cooking oil.

When officers checked the vehicle they discovered a list of shocking problems that led to Ivanov being charged with dangerous driving.

The faults included:

  • The van’s brake pedal was loose and about to fall off;
  • A rope was tied to the passenger headrest to keep the back doors shut;
  • The ignition could only be operated with pliers;
  • A cracked windscreen prevented him seeing the road.
A9 road
The A9. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie told Perth Sheriff Court: “Police were on static patrol when they had reason to note the accused’s vehicle and followed it.

“It appeared to be heavily laden.

“It was stopped and directed back to the checkpoint due to it appearing to be overloaded.

“He was put on the weighbridge.”

The prosecutor told the court Ivanov’s oil cargo meant the van was more than 20% heavier than it should have been.

List of faults

Mr McKenzie said: “There was a cracked windscreen directly in the view of the driver, so he had no clear view of the road.

“The brake pedal was loose and likely to become detached.

“The ignition barrel was found to contain a small piece of a previous key which was jammed.

“The only way to turn it on was by using pliers on the broken key.

“Part of the seal on the steering rack was broken and it was able to slip up and down.

“A rope was tied round the front seat headrest to keep the back door closed.

“The fuel cap was missing which could have led to spills on the road.

“There were 11 x 120 litre wheelie bins full of cooking oil.

“The vehicle was seized.”

Fined and banned

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “He bought the vehicle in that condition.

“He seems to have been buying and selling cooking oil.”

Ivanov, 21, from Arbroath, admitted driving dangerously on the A9 on June 16 2022 and without insurance on December 10 2022.

Sheriff William Gilchrist banned Ivanov from driving for 12 months and fined him a total of £550.

