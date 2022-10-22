5 of the cheapest gyms in Angus – but where are they and how much do they cost?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Going to the gym can be great for your physical and mental health – and for some, a trip to the gym is a staple part of the day or week.

But with the cost of living crisis forcing some to cut back on subscriptions they can no longer afford, it can be tough having to think of parting with your gym membership.

For those who want to keep their membership but can’t afford to anymore, we’ve compiled a list of some of the cheapest gyms across Angus.

So, you can cut back on gym spending if you need to, but don’t have to stop going altogether.

1. Results Gym

Results Gym has facilities in Arbroath (High Street), Forfar (St James Road) and Kirriemuir (Bank Street).

Opening times

All three gyms are open 24/7.

Facilities

There’s a range of free weight equipment and fully trained staff to help you maximise your strength and conditioning training, or get you started if you’re new to weights.

You can also make use of treadmills, bikes, rowers, dumbbells, balls, power bags and more.

Also available is a range of fitness classes, including yoga, HIIT, kickboxing and boxercise.

How much is a membership?

Each of the three gyms costs £20 a month, giving you 24/7 access to the gym, all classes and the sauna.

Results Gym say: “With the cost of living increasing, energy prices soaring which is leaving many people struggling and October is expecting another energy price increase.

“Training for health and fitness should be available to everyone, regardless of financial status.

“This is why we keep our prices 50% or more lower than our competitors. We actually care.”

2. The Warehouse Gym

This gym is on Dens Road in Arbroath. It prides itself on being one of the “top strength and conditioning gyms” in Scotland.

Opening times

It’s open 24/7.

Facilities

The Warehouse Gym offers facilities for powerlifting, bodybuilding, Olympic weightlifting, strongman, MMA, kettlebells and personal training.

Equipment includes atlas stones, car dead lift, log press, farmers walk, weighted sled and tyre flip.

Classes available include Russian kettlebells, WGA barbell and functional fitness.

How much is a membership?

Membership to the gym only is £32 per month. To access the gym and two classes a week (excluding functional fitness) it will cost £45 per month.

A classes only membership is also £45 per month and will get you access to three classes a week.

Joint membership for two people is £50 a month.

3. Empire Health and Fitness

Empire Health and Fitness can be found on Lindsay Street in Arbroath.

Opening times

This gym is also open 24 hours seven days a week. You’ll get your own key card to access the gym whenever you want.

Facilities

The gym is kitted out with treadmills, SkiErgs, spin bikes and a weights area.

Classes include legs bums and tums, dance combat, spin, kettlebells and clubbercise.

The gym also has a number of personal trainers you can work with to achieve your fitness goals.

Some can specialise in certain health conditions, including cancer rehabilitation, obesity, diabetes and if you’ve had an exercise referral from your GP.

How much is a membership?

A single membership costs £35 per month. A joint membership for a couple is £55 a month.

You can also book a day pass for £6.50 if you’d like to try the gym first, or don’t want to commit to a monthly membership.

4. Cargill’s Gym & Personal Training

Cargill’s has gyms in Brechin (Montrose Street), Forfar (Old Brechin Road) and Kirriemuir (Logie Business Park).

Opening hours

The gym is open 24/7 but is staffed:

Monday to Friday: 9am-12pm and 5-8pm

Saturday to Sunday: 9am-12pm

Facilities

The gym has a dedicated free weights area, as well as cardio machines such as spin bikes, resistance machines and dumbbells.

Classes include HIIT, legs bums and tums, kickboxing and intensity sessions.

Members are also sent a ‘workout of the month’, available on the gym’s free app, for those who want to try something different.

How much is a membership?

The standard gym membership is £35 per month and grants access to the gym and all classes. A joint membership for two people in £60 per month.

Memberships for students and over 60s are £28 each month, or a joint over 60s membership is £50 for the month.

A family membership is £80 and grants full access to four family members.

The gym also offers an offshore membership for those who work away for part of the month, which costs £20 each month.

5. Impact Fitness

This gym can be found on Lower Balmain Street in Montrose.

Impact Fitness is also planning on opening a facility in Carnoustie early next month, where Panbride Health Club used to be.

Opening times

Monday to Friday: 9am-9pm

Saturday: 9am-3pm

Sunday: 10.30am-3pm

Facilities

There is a fully equipped gym with top of the range weights and cardio machines, including treadmills, stair climbers, bikes and SkiErgs.

Classes include Tough Mudder bootcamp, impact body attack, yoga and stretch.

How much is a membership?

Individuals can get memberships for the gym only (£32 per month), classes only (£25 per month), or both (£35 per month).

Couples can get a gym only membership for £52 per month and a gym and classes membership for £58 each month.

Other membership options are available for families, students, under 15s and offshore workers. Find out more at the Impact Fitness website.

Does your gym have a cheaper membership than the ones listed above? Let us know in the comments or email healthandwellbeing@thecourier.co.uk