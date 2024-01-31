Jail for violent pair who robbed student at Cowdenbeath bus stop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Jail for violent pair who robbed student at Cowdenbeath bus stop

Shannon Catterall and Gary Crawford both received custodial sentences for their early morning robbery.

By Ross Gardiner
The robbery happened at the bus stop outside Cowdenbeath's Junction Bar. Image: Google.
The robbery happened at the bus stop outside Cowdenbeath's Junction Bar. Image: Google.

A pair from Fife have been jailed after admitting a brazen early-morning robbery of a teenage student in Cowdenbeath.

Gary Crawford and Shannon Catterall pounced on their teenage victim minutes after his father had dropped him off to get the bus to college.

While Crawford attacked him, Catterall rifled through his pockets, stealing a wallet containing bank cards and £80 in cash.

Convicted killer Crawford kept the student in a stranglehold even when another witness arrived at the bus stop.

He has been on remand since the May 2 2023 attack and could be seen weeping as he attended the Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court hearing via a video link from HMP Perth.

Both he and Catterall – who is also already serving time behind bars – were given further prison sentences.

Bus stop attack

Fiscal depute Christine Allan explained Catterall, 28, of Headwell Avenue in Dunfermline, was unemployed at the time of the attack and had previous convictions for assault to injury.

Crawford, 42, was working as a groundsman and his criminal record included a culpable homicide conviction from 1999.

Ms Allan explained the student had been dropped at the bus stop on Stuart Place, outside Cowdenbeath‘s Junction Bar, at 7.15am.

Stuart Place, showing the Junction Bar
Stuart Place, where the robbery happened. Image: Google.

He had wireless earphones in but became aware of a large puff of smoke in his peripheral vision.

Both accused were there and asked him to phone them a taxi to Lochgelly.

He took his phone out but told them the taxi firms were closed and a bus would arrive soon.

Crawford approached him from behind, placed him in a headlock and dragged him to the ground while Catterall began rummaging through his pockets.

Crawford told his terrified victim: “I’ve got a knife to your throat so don’t move.”

The witness who arrived was told: “He is due us money.”

Crawford kicked his victim on the head five or six times before running off.

Head kicks mean jail time

Both accused admitted assault and robbery.

Solicitor Zander Flett, appearing for Catterall, said: “Sadly, she is somebody who had a fairly significant problem with drugs.

“That is something which escalated.

“She also has issues with her mental health.

“By the time of this offence, things were spiralling.”

Mr Flett explained his client is currently serving a 12-month sentence for offending towards police.

Chris Sneddon, appearing for crack and heroin addict Crawford, said: “He has a long-standing drug addiction.

“Since he’s been in custody… he informs he’s been drug-free.

“It was appalling behaviour, he accepts that.

“He understands the significant impact this will have.”

Sheriff Robert More jailed Catterall for eight months – to run concurrently to her ongoing sentence – and Crawford for 18 months, backdated to May 8 when he was first remanded.

He told Crawford: “Your involvement in this assault and robbery was much more significant.

“In particular, the repeated kicks to the complainer’s head in the course of this mean that a custodial sentence would always be imposed.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Paul Buttler at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Edzell hotel chef in dock after noisy staff party ends in abuse
Former Perth binman Christopher Cruickshank appeared at the sheriff court.
Perthshire binman sacked for sending explicit picture to woman after getting her details from…
Logan Cumming appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Instagram.
Dundee teen's drive-by airgun shooting spree described to court
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Donkey slur and driving angry
James Crossan avoided a prison sentence.
Dundee son who drained elderly father's savings spared prison
Fergusson was jailed at the High Court in Dundee.
Angus rapist jailed for attacking children and women for 20 years
Wilson had unlawful sexual activity at the back of the Cowdenbeath supermarket. Image: Google.
Fife man had sexual activity at back of Fife supermarket with underage girl
Jamie Urquhart. Image: Facebook
Christmas Day radiator burn lands Forfar domestic bully in jail again
Broughty Ferry Road during the crash aftermath. Image: Supplied
Two left unconscious after Dundee nurse caused head-on crash
Steven McIntosh leaves Forfar Sheriff Court, where he will return for sentencing next month.
Man needs wheelchair after Kirriemuir street attack left him paralysed