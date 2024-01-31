Upcycled furniture and craft shop to open in Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Upcycled furniture and craft shop to open in Arbroath

CC's Creations will make a donation to a mental health charity for every item of furniture sold.

By Chloe Burrell
Chevonne Ross in new Arbroaths shop CC's Creations.
Chevonne Ross is opening CC's Creations in Arbroath on Saturday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

An upcycled furniture, craft and gift shop is opening in Arbroath.

CC’s Creations will open on Keptie Street this Saturday – in the former Arbroath Flower and Balloon Creations unit.

The store will sell painted furniture and stock a selection of hand-crafted items from more than 20 local artisans.

Owner and furniture artist Chevonne Ross, 38, told The Courier that with each furniture sale, a donation will be made to mental health charity Reach Across.

Chevonne Ross at her new Arbroath shop CC's Creations.
Chevonne will support charities through the shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She said: “I have had my fair share of mental health issues and I discovered painting is very therapeutic for me.

“I have decided to donate money off each furniture sale to Reach Across, a mental health charity within Arbroath.

“I plan to support other local charities also, changing which charity I support every three months.”

Chance to win £100 voucher for CC’s Creations in Arbroath

Chevonne is also hoping to offer craft classes to aspiring creators in the future, delivering these herself and through other local artists.

She added: “I’m absolutely buzzing (to open the shop). I’m very passionate about my work and other crafts.

Arbroath shop CC's Creations.
A selection of hand-made stock for sale. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It’s definitely something new for the community.

“I will be offering craft classes and also I’m a paint stockist for well-known brands – something which nobody offers in Arbroath.”

free raffle ticket to win a £100 voucher will be given to every customer on the opening day on Saturday.

