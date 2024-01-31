Upcycled furniture and craft shop to open in Arbroath

An upcycled furniture, craft and gift shop is opening in Arbroath.

CC’s Creations will open on Keptie Street this Saturday – in the former Arbroath Flower and Balloon Creations unit.

The store will sell painted furniture and stock a selection of hand-crafted items from more than 20 local artisans.

Owner and furniture artist Chevonne Ross, 38, told The Courier that with each furniture sale, a donation will be made to mental health charity Reach Across.

She said: “I have had my fair share of mental health issues and I discovered painting is very therapeutic for me.

“I have decided to donate money off each furniture sale to Reach Across, a mental health charity within Arbroath.

“I plan to support other local charities also, changing which charity I support every three months.”

Chance to win £100 voucher for CC’s Creations in Arbroath

Chevonne is also hoping to offer craft classes to aspiring creators in the future, delivering these herself and through other local artists.

She added: “I’m absolutely buzzing (to open the shop). I’m very passionate about my work and other crafts.

“It’s definitely something new for the community.

“I will be offering craft classes and also I’m a paint stockist for well-known brands – something which nobody offers in Arbroath.”

A free raffle ticket to win a £100 voucher will be given to every customer on the opening day on Saturday.