Dundee man found guilty of ‘causing suffering’ by kicking lurcher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee man found guilty of ‘causing suffering’ by kicking lurcher

Edward Douglas was fined a total of £420 following a Scottish SPCA investigation.

By The Crime and Courts Team
The Scottish SPCA led the investigation.
The Scottish SPCA led the investigation.

A Dundee man found guilty of kicking a lurcher has been handed a £400 fine and a £20 victim surcharge following a Scottish SPCA investigation.

Edward Douglas, 64, of Caird Avenue, was found guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court in December, and sentenced last week, for causing suffering to eight-year-old lurcher, Hugo.

It was determined he had repeatedly kicked the dog, causing him pain, fear and distress.

Douglas had denied the offence in court but was found guilty after a trial.

Call from ambulance service

Scottish SPCA inspector, Robert Baldie, said: “On March 11 2022 we received a call relating to a dog that had been repeatedly kicked.

“The ambulance service (had) attended the property on Caird Avenue, where the male occupant, Edward Douglas, was seen kicking the dog several times to try to contain the animal in a room.

“The dog then managed to escape and Douglas started kicking him again, making the dog yelp.

“On March 12 we attended at the locus and were met by Douglas, along with the lurcher-type dog.

“We advised Douglas the reason for the visit and he seemed shocked at the allegation and denied he had kicked the dog.

“The dog appeared happy and showed no fear or signs of any injuries.”

‘Animal cruelty suspect’

Mr Baldie continued: “When asked who was responsible for the dog, Douglas’ partner stated it was her dog, who stayed at her home address and the dog would be returning home with her.

“We advised Douglas of the Scottish SPCA’S Authorisation under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006 and further advised he was a suspect in an animal cruelty case.

“After speaking to the ambulance service witnesses, it was ascertained that both witnesses felt the dog Hugo had been kicked repeatedly by Douglas, causing distress and suffering.

“We are pleased Douglas received a fine and we hope he seriously reconsiders his ability to care for any animal in future.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol-Anne.
Murder victim estate loophole closed thanks to Fife family's campaign
Tyler Godfrey.
Man left footprint on rival's head in potentially 'catastrophic' Forfar stamp attack
Alba Party candidate Mark Shields.
Alba Party candidate menaced ex-wife with Perth 'prison friends' threat
Julie Young.
Sheriff 'appalled' by five-year court delay as Fife mum who swindled £27k gets unpaid…
Nazir Daud.
Jail for £300k Dundee fraudster who went on run for 10 months
Stirling Sheriff Court.
Now-happy puppy will not be returned to Stirling owner after cruel treatment
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Oakland Badze. YouTube. Supplied by YouTube Date; 02/02/2024
Rising rap star caught with drugs at Perth city centre flat gets jail warning
Jamie Urquhart. Image: Facebook
Angus domestic assault victim wanted more protection after Christmas nightmare
Jason Paul assaulted the delivery driver. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee pair assaulted delivery driver then scrapped with each other
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Bakery bust-up and heroin at McDonald's