Arbroath man made shotgun death threat to police officer in Kirkcaldy outburst

Police were called after Brian Patterson produced a Stanley-type blade in an argument with teenage girls.

By Jamie McKenzie
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Patterson's case was heard at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A 20-year-old Arbroath man said he would “get a shotgun” in a death threat towards a police officer and his family during an outburst in Kirkcaldy.

Brian Patterson’s verbal onslaught began after he earlier produced a blade and threatened two teenage girls.

The offending took place in and around an address in Quality Street, Dysart, Kirkcaldy, on January 4 this year.

Patterson, of Rowan Path, Arbroath, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court via video link  to plead guilty to having an offensive weapon in public without lawful authority and two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Violent threats

Prosecutor Amy Robertson told the court a former female co-accused had invited two girls – aged 13 and 16 – to her address and they encountered Patterson as they were entering.

An argument between Patterson and the two teenagers then took place.

The fiscal depute continued: “Towards the end (of argument), the accused untied his jogging bottoms and produced a yellow Stanley-type knife.”

One of the girls ran to find the former co-accused and another male, who escorted Patterson out of the property.

Ms Robertson said: “Once outside, the accused began to shout towards the two females ‘keep f***ing going, I will smash your faces in’.”

Following a report from neighbours, four police officers arrived on scene.

The court heard one of the two girls handed the Stanley blade to police after disarming the accused.

Anger sparked by youths gathering

Patterson was traced a short time later and taken to Kirkcaldy police station in a van and began making threats of violence towards one constable in particular.

The fiscal depute said Patterson stated: “I will f***ing kill you – you and your family.

“They are all getting shot.

“You think the jail will stop me – I will get you no matter where I am, you and your kids.

“I will get a rifle, a shotgun, whatever I can get and I will kill them all.

“What is your full name? I will get your name and home address.

“Don’t worry, you are f***ing dead”.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said a neighbour speaks to a group of 10 to 15 youths outside the address before the incident began and Patterson being punched at some point by a male, likely sparking his ire.

Sheriff Robert More sentenced Patterson to 136 days of detention, backdated to January 5.

