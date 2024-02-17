Perth engineering firm fined after employee lost fingers in ‘traumatic amputation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth engineering firm fined after employee lost fingers in ‘traumatic amputation’

Edwards Engineering was fined £10,000 after admitting culpability.

By Ross Gardiner
Edwards Engineering admitted the company breached health and safety legislation.
A Perth engineering firm has been hit with a five-figure fine after a young employee lost two fingers while carrying out maintenance work in Coupar Angus.

Edwards Engineering Ltd, headquartered in the city’s Glenearn Road, admitted breaching health and safety legislation.

Their 22-year-old employee Lewis Anderson had two fingers “traumatically amputated” while working on June 28 in 2020.

Mr Anderson had been carrying out maintenance work on an Ecoflam burner at East of Scotland Farmers on Forfar Road.

However, he stumbled and placed his hand against the burner, striking rotating fan blades, which had no temporary guard cover.

Health and safety failings

At Perth Sheriff Court, the company admitted it failed as an employer, to ensure the health and safety and welfare at work of their employees as far as reasonably and practically possible.

It admitted it failed to make a suitable and sufficient assessment of the risks to health and safety of employees who were carrying out maintenance work on an Ecoflam Major P120 AB burner.

East of Scotland Farmers in Coupar Angus
Mr Anderson was working at East of Scotland Farmers in Coupar Angus. Image: DC Thomson.

The company, founded in 1969, failed to provide a safe system of work for the maintenance of the burner, in particular that electrical power could be maintained while an external cover had been removed.

The company also failed to ensure a temporary guard cover had been fitted to prevent access to the rotating fan blades.

Furthermore, it failed to provide information, instruction, training and supervision for carrying out maintenance operations.

‘Traumatic amputation’

The court heard, having removed the cover that day to conduct maintenance, electrical power was supplied to the fan, causing the blades to rotate.

Mr Anderson – who had worked for the firm since an apprentice – “stumbled” and extended his arm to recover but in doing so, placed his hand against the burner while the fan blade was rotating.

His hand was struck and he suffered the “traumatic amputation” of two fingers.

The company, which employs around 60 people, accepted the incident left Mr Anderson severely injured, permanently disfigured and permanently impaired.

Sheriff Alison McKay fined Edwards Engineering £10,000, plus a £750 victim surcharge, to be paid within four weeks.

The fine had initially been £15,000 – the maximum would have been £20,000 – but was discounted by a third due to the early plea.

Company ‘genuinely sorry’

Solicitor Advocate Bill Adam said: “The company has shown and demonstrated its support to the complainer.

“Whilst this is a serious matter, it is one that has been taken seriously by the company.

“This plea was tendered pretty much at the earliest stage.

“The company have never set to hide from this, they have not tried to cover up anything, they have not tried to pretend this isn’t serious.

“They have accepted from the outset that something went wrong for which they are genuinely sorry.”

Mr Adam said any repetition of the incident would be unlikely due to a change in organisation.

Sentencing comments

Sheriff McKay noted the company has no previous convictions, had supported victim Mr Anderson and had cooperated with HSE.

The sheriff said: “Clearly, this was a serious matter insofar as a young employee was injured and it has to be said, quite traumatically injured.

“Clearly I recognise that the charge makes reference to severe injury, permanent impairment and permanent disfigurement.

“It has to be remembered that this court is not dealing only with the injury sustained by Mr Anderson but with the level of culpability or blame that Edwards Engineering must accept in relation to this matter.

Perth Sheriff Court.
“It’s very pleasing to see Mr Anderson, as far as possible, has made a full recovery.

“There are a number of mitigating factors in this case, there are no particular aggravating factors.

“Unfortunately, there was a system in place which was not safe and had not been risk assessed.

“Effectively, this boils down to an accident had to take place before that was noted.”

