Football fan from Dundee caught with £2.3k cocaine for day out with friends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Football fan from Dundee caught with £2.3k cocaine for day out with friends

Jody Hutchison was hit with a tagging order and a fine after being caught with the Class A drug last year.

By Alan Richardson
Jody Hutchison.
Jody Hutchison.

A football fan bought cocaine worth more than £2,000 to share among his friends in Dundee for a day out at the Juniors.

Jody Hutchison was hit with a tagging order and a fine after being caught with the sizeable amount of Class A drug last year.

The 42-year-old will suffer a further dent to his bank balance with the tag being imposed after paying for two pre-booked holidays.

Hutchison previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to possessing cocaine with the intent to supply on December 7.

The court was told how the drugs had an estimated street value of around £2,300.

It was to be shared by almost 20 people before a day out at Lochee United.

Not ‘street level’ dealing

Sheriff Gregor Murray was visibly unimpressed by Hutchison’s pre-sentencing interview with social workers, telling solicitor Ross Donnelly: “He doesn’t seem bothered about supplying a lot of cocaine to his friends?

“19 other people taking vast amounts of cocaine at a football match – the consequences of that don’t bear thinking about.”

Mr Donnelly said Hutchison, of Redwood Avenue, did appreciate the severity of his actions but said his client was at pains to point out he had no involvement in the street supply of cocaine.

“He is very unlikely to be stupid enough to get involved in anything like this again,” Mr Donnelly said.

Holiday losses

Sheriff Murray placed Hutchison on a restriction of liberty order which will keep him indoors between 7pm and 7am for six months.

Hutchison was also fined £700.

The sheriff said: “You have listened to what I have said.

“You fully understand the difficulty I have got.

“You were involved in the purchase and onward supply of cocaine to a large number of people.

“You heard what I thought of what you regarded as the possibility of a nice day out – society doesn’t.

“What I have got to do is bring home to you how stupid you have been.

“It appears to me you have paid for two holidays and you will lose the money for that too.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Guy Mathieson at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Customers left alarmed by electrician's bizarre dash around Forfar Tesco
The Tay Road Bridge at Dundee moments before the crash. Image: Crown Office
VIDEO: Speeding taxi smashes into Tay Road Bridge barrier
Emergency services were called after Craig set fire to the block of flats on Law Road, Dunfermline.
Residents fled after Dunfermline firebug set blaze at block of flats
The attack happened on Dundee's Dura Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee knifeman went 'f***ing mental' and let XL Bully run into warring neighbour's flat
Matthew Dorans. Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver who led police on 90mph chase through rural Perthshire spent four months in…
Jon Williamson. Image: Facebook.
Dundee man stole hundreds in supermarket smash and grabs
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Dog attack sentencing delay and tasered thug
Adam McMillan. Image: Facebook.
Police officer thought he would die as Dundee driver crushed him against parked car
Halim Cholmeley at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Death crash motorist from Tayside sentenced for stalking campaign
The pair were caught in Alison's, where a cannabis farm had just been busted. Image: Google.
'Urban explorer' twins caught in derelict Dundee social club days after cannabis farm bust