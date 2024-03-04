Football fan from Dundee caught with £2.3k cocaine for day out with friends

A football fan bought cocaine worth more than £2,000 to share among his friends in Dundee for a day out at the Juniors.

Jody Hutchison was hit with a tagging order and a fine after being caught with the sizeable amount of Class A drug last year.

The 42-year-old will suffer a further dent to his bank balance with the tag being imposed after paying for two pre-booked holidays.

Hutchison previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to possessing cocaine with the intent to supply on December 7.

The court was told how the drugs had an estimated street value of around £2,300.

It was to be shared by almost 20 people before a day out at Lochee United.

Not ‘street level’ dealing

Sheriff Gregor Murray was visibly unimpressed by Hutchison’s pre-sentencing interview with social workers, telling solicitor Ross Donnelly: “He doesn’t seem bothered about supplying a lot of cocaine to his friends?

“19 other people taking vast amounts of cocaine at a football match – the consequences of that don’t bear thinking about.”

Mr Donnelly said Hutchison, of Redwood Avenue, did appreciate the severity of his actions but said his client was at pains to point out he had no involvement in the street supply of cocaine.

“He is very unlikely to be stupid enough to get involved in anything like this again,” Mr Donnelly said.

Holiday losses

Sheriff Murray placed Hutchison on a restriction of liberty order which will keep him indoors between 7pm and 7am for six months.

Hutchison was also fined £700.

The sheriff said: “You have listened to what I have said.

“You fully understand the difficulty I have got.

“You were involved in the purchase and onward supply of cocaine to a large number of people.

“You heard what I thought of what you regarded as the possibility of a nice day out – society doesn’t.

“What I have got to do is bring home to you how stupid you have been.

“It appears to me you have paid for two holidays and you will lose the money for that too.”

