News Courts

VIDEO: Speeding taxi smashes into Tay Road Bridge barrier

A piece of the barrier went flying into another lane after the shocking incident involving taxi drivers Thomas Naismith and Mohammed Iqbal.

By Ciaran Shanks
The Tay Road Bridge at Dundee moments before the crash. Image: Crown Office
The Tay Road Bridge at Dundee moments before the crash. Image: Crown Office

A shocking video shows the moment a speeding taxi driver crashed into a barrier on the Tay Road Bridge.

Thomas Naismith, 54, incredibly escaped uninjured after the early morning collision.

He had been accused of racing fellow taxi driver Mohammed Iqbal, 56.

The pair were driving at high speeds before the smash at around 2am on November 26 2022.

The pair were convicted after standing trial at Dundee Sheriff Court and the Crown Office has now released CCTV footage of the shocking incident.

The clip – played during the trial  – shows Naismith’s car in the left hand lane on the 50mph stretch, with Iqbal’s vehicle side-by-side.

Naismith’s car then accelerates down the 30mph Perth off-slip, where it collides with the barrier.

As Iqbal’s car speeds off into Dundee, a piece of debris can be seen flying across the bridge into the opposite carriageway, narrowly missing a Fife-bound car.

Naismith continues to the bottom of the ramp, as a tyre rolls across the road behind him.

Lead up to Tay Road Bridge crash
Thomas Naismith (left)  pulls onto the slip road as Iqbal (centre) speeds ahead. Images: Crown office.
Tay Road Bridge crash
Naismith (circled) hits the barrier.
Barrier breaks during Tay Road Bridge crash
The piece of barrier (circled) flies across the road, with a car approaching.
Car tyre rolls across road after Tay Road Bridge crash
A tyre rolls across the road from the crash site, with Naismith’s car coming to a halt at the bottom of the slip.

Naismith, of Gleneagles Street, Dundee, was convicted of driving dangerously on November 26 2022 on the Tay Road Bridge by travelling at excessive speeds, losing control of his vehicle, colliding with a barrier and causing extensive damage to both his vehicle and the barrier.

Iqbal, of Kerrystone Court, was found guilty of careless driving by driving at excessive speeds.

Both men hope to continue as taxi drivers despite having their licences suspended by Dundee City Council.

Mohammed Iqbal and Thomas Naismith
Mohammed Iqbal (left) and Thomas Naismith (right) leave Dundee Sheriff Court.

They were each fined £500, with Naismith banned from driving for 12 months and Iqbal given a six-month disqualification.

During the trial, Naismith – who cannot swim – said he feared he was going to plunge into the River Tay prior to the crash.

The pair had been accused of racing each other but this was deleted from the charge by Sheriff Gregor Murray.

Sheriff Murray said: “As Mr Naismith himself acknowledged, his fear was that he would crash through the barrier and would go into the river and that he can’t swim.

“He knows that as he was coming off the Perth slipway road he would require the appropriate speed and as evidence shows, he did not apply it.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

