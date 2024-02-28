Taxi driver feared river plunge during Tay Road Bridge ‘race’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taxi driver feared river plunge during Tay Road Bridge ‘race’

Thomas Naismith and fellow taxi driver Mohammed Iqbal had been driving side-by-side at high speeds towards Dundee.

By Ciaran Shanks
Mohammed Iqbal (left) and Thomas Naismith (right) leave Dundee Sheriff Court.
Mohammed Iqbal (left) and Thomas Naismith (right) leave Dundee Sheriff Court.

A taxi driver who smashed into a barrier on the Tay Road Bridge had feared his car was going to plunge into the river below.

Thomas Naismith and fellow taxi driver Mohammed Iqbal had been driving side-by-side at high speeds towards Dundee in the early hours of the morning before the collision.

Prosecutors had accused the pair, aged 54 and 56 respectively, of racing each other on the bridge.

CCTV footage played during their trial at Dundee Sheriff Court showed Naismith’s car in the left hand lane on the 50mph stretch, with Iqbal’s vehicle indicating left while side-by-side.

Naismith’s car then accelerated, before colliding with the barrier on the slip-road to Perth, a 30mph zone.

A piece of the barrier flew into the air and narrowly missed a car travelling towards Fife.

Tay Road bridge towards Dundee
The pair were speeding along the Tay Road bridge, side-by-side. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

First offender Naismith was found guilty of dangerous driving, while Iqbal was convicted of a lesser charge of careless driving.

Bridge race considered

Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “I am entirely satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the two of you were travelling at an average speed grossly in excess of the appropriate limits.

“On the question of racing, racing connotes that one of you must have tried to get your vehicle to a certain point of the bridge before another.

“In Mr Naismith’s case, there is a clear example that is what he intended to do.

“There is no evidence that is what Mr Iqbal tried to do.

Mohammed Iqbal
Mohammed Iqbal was deemed not to have been racing.

“The evidence is he flashed his indicator to come into the left hand lane and decided, quite correctly, he couldn’t do so and carried on at a grossly excessive speed.

“There is no evidence he tried to reach that point.”

Bridge plunge terror

Sheriff Murray added: “As Mr Naismith himself acknowledged, his fear was that he would crash through the barrier and would go into the river and that he can’t swim.

“He knows that as he was coming off the Perth slipway road he would require the appropriate speed and as evidence shows, he did not apply it.”

Thomas Naismith
Naismith was guilty of a more serious charge.

Naismith, of Gleneagles Street, Dundee, was convicted of driving dangerously on November 26 2022 on the Tay Road Bridge by travelling at excessive speeds, losing control of his vehicle, colliding with a barrier and causing extensive damage to both his vehicle and the barrier.

The driving of Kerrystone Court resident Iqbal was described as “utterly appalling” by the sheriff who found him guilty of the lesser charge of careless driving by driving at excessive speeds.

The Tay Bridge off-slip towards Perth
The Tay Bridge off-slip towards Perth, where the crash happened. Image: Google.

‘Catastrophic effect’ of licence loss

Doug McConnell, representing Naismith, said his client had been a taxi driver for 20 years and has been renting out his taxi plate since being suspended.

Iqbal was also suspended which, according to defence solicitor Ross Bennett, has had a “catastrophic effect” financially.

Both men are hoping to resume their careers as taxi drivers subject to further hearings with Dundee City Council’s licensing board.

The pair were each fined £500 and Naismith was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Iqbal was handed a six-month ban.

