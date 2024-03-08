Driver who caused lorry crash on A90 cleared of sleeping at wheel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver who caused lorry crash on A90 cleared of sleeping at wheel

Former soldier Ryan Trott ploughed his vehicle into the back of another HGV in a “sudden loss of judgement.”

By Jamie Buchan
Ryan Trott. Image: Facebook.
A careless driver has admitted causing a two-lorry crash that brought the A90 to a standstill – but was cleared of sleeping at the time.

But the 36-year-old was cleared of falling asleep at the wheel when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Trott was originally charged with dangerous driving after the accident on August 3 last year.

It had been alleged he drove while tired, closed his eyes and fell asleep.

However, he pled guilty to a reduced charge of driving carelessly and failing to maintain a proper look out.

Lorry emerged from lay-by

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said Trott was driving his HGV north along the A90 at about 9.20am.

She said the driver of the second lorry had pulled into a layby to check his haulage.

“He signalled to come out of the lay-by and into lane one.

“He waited until there was a suitable gap before manoeuvring out onto the carriageway.”

the A90 near Kinfauns.
Ms Hodgson said: “As he began to accelerate, the accused was travelling towards the complainer’s vehicle at about 55mph.

“The accused failed to observe the slow moving vehicle in front of him.

“He collided into its rear.”

The fiscal depute told the court: “Both vehicles came to a stop.

“The accused and the complainer were able to exit their lorries and call emergency services.”

When police arrived, Trott confirmed he had been driving.

No longer a lorry driver

At the time, police issued a public appeal for dashcam footage of the crash.

They confirmed both drivers were injured.

The collision led to tailbacks stretching back towards the Friarton Bridge.

Solicitor Kris Buchanan, defending, said his client had been transporting carrots from Penrith to Longforgan.

“He had stopped at Hamilton for his rest as required.

“He had been traveling for about an hour or so before this incident.”

He said: “Mr Trott accepts he simply had a loss of judgement and concentration.

“He failed to take account of the vehicle moving slowly in front of him.”

Perth Sheriff Court
The court heard Trott has never had any points imposed on his driving licence.

“He was in the army as an infintry soldier when he obtained his class one licence.

“He has since been driving professionally for nine years without incident.

“Obviously this matter has very much shaken him up.”

Mr Buchanan said: “In January, he gave up his employment as a driver and now works as a night-shift warehouse operative for Tesco.

“He needs his licence to drive to work.”

Sheriff Alison McKay told Trott: “Obviously, when you walked into court this morning you were facing a far more serious charge than the one you pled guilty to.

“This is still serious however, given the types of vehicles involved.”

Trott, of Arranview Street, Chapelhall, was fined £600 and seven points added to his licence.

