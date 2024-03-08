Fight to save Errol Pub beer garden amid council crash fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fight to save Errol Pub beer garden amid council crash fears

Manager Isla Stewart says the closure of the seating area would be a "big loss".

By Chloe Burrell
Isla Stewart and Kyle Smith of the Errol Pub.
Isla Stewart and Kyle Smith of the Errol Pub. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Perthshire pub is fighting to keep its beer garden amid fears from council bosses that it could cause a crash.

Outdoor seating was installed on the square outside the Errol pub during the Covid lockdown.

The pub had initially planned to convert the flat roof of the boozer into a plaza but after it proved too expensive, the bar was instead told it could install a beer garden.

Manager Isla Stewart, 40, claims the pub has permission to keep the seating until 2025.

Outdoor seating at the Errol Pub.
The Errol Pub beer garden. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The beer garden was installed on part of the square outside the pub. Image: Google Street View

However, the council says that is not the case and believes it causes issues for vehicles trying to turn at the site.

Isla said: “The council gifted us the outside (seating area) for five years and it’s not been five years yet.

“It’s brought in a lot of custom for us. We get a lot of passing trade from there.

“It would be sad to lose it.”

Errol Pub beer garden closure ‘would be a big loss’

Isla claims the council arrived at the pub last week looking to remove the outdoor planters – despite the venue believing it had more time to find another arrangement.

She said: “The community council have been involved with this as well because it’s not just a seating area for the pub.

“On a nice day, it’s lovely to sit outside. We get a lot of walkers round about the village and they use it for their lunch.

“It would be a big loss for us because we don’t have any other place to put a seating area.”

Isla says the closure of the beer garden would be a big loss for the Errol Pub. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Angus Forbes, Carse of Gowrie councillor, said: “I have been working with council officers behind the scenes to find a way to keep these seats there in the long term.

“I am pleased that there are a couple of options that may be viable and I am exploring them now.

“I am grateful to the council for putting a stop to the removal of these seats in the short term to allow us to find a solution.”

Crash fears over Errol Pub beer garden

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Seating was installed at the Errol Pub on the road during lockdown.

“However, there is no permission for it to be in place.

“We have discussed the situation with the landlord who understands its presence restricts the turning space available for vehicles and increases the likelihood of collisions.

“However, removal is on hold to see if another solution that provides greater road safety as well as the space they need for their patrons can be found.

“When this is in place, the Errol Pub will be able to secure the necessary permissions it requires under the Roads (Scotland) Act 1984 for the seating area.”

