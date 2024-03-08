Fight to save Errol Pub beer garden amid council crash fears

A Perthshire pub is fighting to keep its beer garden amid fears from council bosses that it could cause a crash.

Outdoor seating was installed on the square outside the Errol pub during the Covid lockdown.

The pub had initially planned to convert the flat roof of the boozer into a plaza but after it proved too expensive, the bar was instead told it could install a beer garden.

Manager Isla Stewart, 40, claims the pub has permission to keep the seating until 2025.

However, the council says that is not the case and believes it causes issues for vehicles trying to turn at the site.

Isla said: “The council gifted us the outside (seating area) for five years and it’s not been five years yet.

“It’s brought in a lot of custom for us. We get a lot of passing trade from there.

“It would be sad to lose it.”

Errol Pub beer garden closure ‘would be a big loss’

Isla claims the council arrived at the pub last week looking to remove the outdoor planters – despite the venue believing it had more time to find another arrangement.

She said: “The community council have been involved with this as well because it’s not just a seating area for the pub.

“On a nice day, it’s lovely to sit outside. We get a lot of walkers round about the village and they use it for their lunch.

“It would be a big loss for us because we don’t have any other place to put a seating area.”

Angus Forbes, Carse of Gowrie councillor, said: “I have been working with council officers behind the scenes to find a way to keep these seats there in the long term.

“I am pleased that there are a couple of options that may be viable and I am exploring them now.

“I am grateful to the council for putting a stop to the removal of these seats in the short term to allow us to find a solution.”

Crash fears over Errol Pub beer garden

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Seating was installed at the Errol Pub on the road during lockdown.

“However, there is no permission for it to be in place.

“We have discussed the situation with the landlord who understands its presence restricts the turning space available for vehicles and increases the likelihood of collisions.

“However, removal is on hold to see if another solution that provides greater road safety as well as the space they need for their patrons can be found.

“When this is in place, the Errol Pub will be able to secure the necessary permissions it requires under the Roads (Scotland) Act 1984 for the seating area.”