Speeding motorist left woman and two children injured in Perthshire crash

A Fife driver has admitted causing a serious two-car smash on the edge of Perth which left a woman and two young children injured.

Jack Thomson sped through a junction and straight into the path of an oncoming Kia Sportage.

The accident happened just after 4pm at the Tibbermore crossroads, on the C410 Huntingtower to Crieff road, on November 1 2021.

Thomson, 29, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of dangerous driving.

He has been banned from the road and will be sentenced next month.

Both cars damaged

Thomson pled guilty to causing serious injury to the female driver of the Kia Sportage.

He drove his black Ford Focus at excessive speed as he approached a junction, the court heard.

He went straight through a Stop sign and into oncoming traffic.

His car collided with the Sportage, causing damage to both vehicles.

The charge states Thomson further caused injury to two children, aged eight and five.

Details of the accident were not read out in court.

Solicitor Bethany Downham confirmed her client was pleading guilty.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC said: “This is a matter where I should defer sentence for reports.”

Thomson, of Annandale Gardens, Glenrothes, was told to return to the same court for sentencing on April 10.

He was handed an interim driving ban.

