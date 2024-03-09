Speeding motorist left woman and two children injured in Perthshire crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Speeding motorist left woman and two children injured in Perthshire crash

Jack Thomson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of dangerous driving.

By Jamie Buchan
Jack Thomson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving dangerously.
Jack Thomson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving dangerously.

A Fife driver has admitted causing a serious two-car smash on the edge of Perth which left a woman and two young children injured.

Jack Thomson sped through a junction and straight into the path of an oncoming Kia Sportage.

The accident happened just after 4pm at the Tibbermore crossroads, on the C410 Huntingtower to Crieff road, on November 1 2021.

Thomson, 29, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of dangerous driving.

He has been banned from the road and will be sentenced next month.

Both cars damaged

Thomson pled guilty to causing serious injury to the female driver of the Kia Sportage.

He drove his black Ford Focus at excessive speed as he approached a junction, the court heard.

Jack Thomson pled guilty to dangerous driving when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

He went straight through a Stop sign and into oncoming traffic.

His car collided with the Sportage, causing damage to both vehicles.

The charge states Thomson further caused injury to two children, aged eight and five.

Details of the accident were not read out in court.

The crash happened at the Tibbermore crossroads. Image: Google

Solicitor Bethany Downham confirmed her client was pleading guilty.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC said: “This is a matter where I should defer sentence for reports.”

Thomson, of Annandale Gardens, Glenrothes, was told to return to the same court for sentencing on April 10.

He was handed an interim driving ban.

