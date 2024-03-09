Arbroath 9-year-old Sophie takes Combat Stress 10-mile challenge in her stride

Young fundraiser Sophie Robb has led the ‘old and bold’ on an Angus trek for veterans’ charity Combat Stress.

There was no Saturday morning lie-in for the Arbroath nine-year-old as she was given a rapturous send-off from Carnoustie Legion.

And young Sophie needed no added incentive to pull on her size two walking boots than seeing her charity total head towards £2,000.

The 10-mile walk was part of a packed fundraising weekend for the kind-hearted primary pupil.

Proud mum Lisa was at her side as the March in March event was piped away from the Legion by Bruce Miller.

And ex-Royal Marines joined the young fundraiser on the way.

Inspired by ex-Royal Marine Roddy

Sophie is already a Royal Marines cadet, having joined the corps at RM Condor – where her mum also volunteers – as soon as she could.

“Officially the starting age is nine, but she’s been desperate to be a cadet since about four,” said Lisa.

A friendship with former Arbroath green beret Roddy Campbell, who died last year, inspired Sophie.

“We were really good friends with Roddy and had planned to do the West Highland Way with him,” said Lisa.

“March in March is a big fundraiser for Combat Stress,” added Lisa.

“A lot of those who take part do 10 miles throughout the month of March, but Sophie wanted to do it in one.”

Sophie followed the coastal path before a circuit of Arbroath’s Victoria Park and a march up the High Street ahead of the finish line at the town Legion.

She is well on the way to doubling her £1,000 target.

“Most of the online donations have come from people we don’t even know, which is amazing,” added Lisa.

“Reading the messages a lot of them are ex-military and impressed to see a young girl doing this for Combat Stress.

“Her fundraising page will stay open until the end of the month so hopefully more money will come in.”

You can donate to Sophie’s March for March at events.combatstress.org.uk/fundraisers/sophierobb

Combat Stress is the UK’s leading veterans’ mental health charity.

Busy weekend of fundraising

And Sophie didn’t even give herself the luxury of putting her feet up for the rest of the weekend.

Lisa added: “She’s already had a bingo night and organised a coffee morning for Sunday, followed by local bands in the Legion.”

Sophie also previously raised more than £1,000 for dementia charities with a back garden sale.

In 2018 she became Arbroath’s festive ‘angel’ after spending two hours handing out cards to strangers on Christmas Eve.

Aged just four, Sophie hand wrote messages into every card to get herself on the nice list in time for Santa’s arrival.