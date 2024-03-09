Arbroath 9-year-old Sophie takes Combat Stress 10-mile challenge in her stride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath 9-year-old Sophie takes Combat Stress 10-mile challenge in her stride

Former Royal Marines joined schoolgirl Sophie Robb on her fundraising trek from Carnoustie to Arbroath.

By Graham Brown
Sophie Robb, 9, is doing a fundraising 10 mile march for Combat Stress. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Sophie Robb, 9, is doing a fundraising 10 mile march for Combat Stress. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Young fundraiser Sophie Robb has led the ‘old and bold’ on an Angus trek for veterans’ charity Combat Stress.

There was no Saturday morning lie-in for the Arbroath nine-year-old as she was given a rapturous send-off from Carnoustie Legion.

And young Sophie needed no added incentive to pull on her size two walking boots than seeing her charity total head towards £2,000.

The 10-mile walk was part of a packed fundraising weekend for the kind-hearted primary pupil.

Proud mum Lisa was at her side as the March in March event was piped away from the Legion by Bruce Miller.

And ex-Royal Marines joined the young fundraiser on the way.

Sophie Robb sets off lead by piper Bruce Miller. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Inspired by ex-Royal Marine Roddy

Sophie is already a Royal Marines cadet, having joined the corps at RM Condor – where her mum also volunteers – as soon as she could.

“Officially the starting age is nine, but she’s been desperate to be a cadet since about four,” said Lisa.

A friendship with former Arbroath green beret Roddy Campbell, who died last year, inspired Sophie.

“We were really good friends with Roddy and had planned to do the West Highland Way with him,” said Lisa.

“March in March is a big  fundraiser for Combat Stress,” added Lisa.

“A lot of those who take part do 10 miles throughout the month of March, but Sophie wanted to do it in one.”

Sophie followed the coastal path before a circuit of Arbroath’s Victoria Park and a march up the High Street ahead of the finish line at the town Legion.

She is well on the way to doubling her £1,000 target.

“Most of the online donations have come from people we don’t even know, which is amazing,” added Lisa.

“Reading the messages a lot of them are ex-military and impressed to see a young girl doing this for Combat Stress.

“Her fundraising page will stay open until the end of the month so hopefully more money will come in.”

You can donate to Sophie’s March for March at events.combatstress.org.uk/fundraisers/sophierobb 

Combat Stress is the UK’s leading veterans’ mental health charity.

Sophie Robb all geared up and ready. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Busy weekend of fundraising

And Sophie didn’t even give herself the luxury of putting her feet up for the rest of the weekend.

Lisa added: “She’s already had a bingo night and organised a coffee morning for Sunday, followed by local bands in the Legion.”

Sophie also previously raised more than £1,000 for dementia charities with a back garden sale.

In 2018 she became Arbroath’s festive ‘angel’ after spending two hours handing out cards to strangers on Christmas Eve.

Aged just four, Sophie hand wrote messages into every card to get herself on the nice list in time for Santa’s arrival.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Tannadice Scouts have moved to a temporary home at Memus following Storm Babet. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Angus Scouts face £135k Storm Babet repair bill for hall built by Gurkhas
Kezia Adam was declared the winner of this week's Come Dine with Me.
Arbroath woman scoops £1K prize on Come Dine with Me
Paul Masson at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath 'loner' invited primary pupils to see pet snake and gave them Star Wars…
Demolition work underway at Letham Grange. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Demolition crew moves in on dangerous building at former Letham Grange resort
The Balwyllo battery storage site is beside a substation near Bridge of Dun. Image: Google
70MW Angus green energy projects set for go-ahead
Angus kerbside recycling changes were due to come into force this month. Image: DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Controversial Angus bin changes delayed for three months
8
Amy Stewart, Abbie Tucker and Cara Nicols dress up at Ballumbie PS in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
How Tayside and Fife kids brought characters to life for World Book Day in…
Police at Forfar Convenience Store on Market Street, Forfar.
Youths steal vapes during smash-and-grab raid at Forfar store
The by-election will decide a new councillor for Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim.
By-election date set for Arbroath seat on Angus Council
Former Montrose fish factory sheds form part of the planning appeal. Image: Google
Councillors to make fact-finding Montrose port visit to see historic buildings at centre of…

Conversation