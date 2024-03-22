Perth revenge porn fiend’s threat to spread explicit clip across social media

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth revenge porn fiend’s threat to spread explicit clip across social media

Terence Angus sent the explicit video to his ex's sister.

By Jamie Buchan
Terence Angus.
Terence Angus. Image: Facebook

A Perth man who shared revenge porn with his ex-girlfriend’s sister and made a threat to spread it wider has avoided jail.

Terence Angus threatened to spread the explicit clip of his former partner across social media.

In a series of angry drunken Twitter messages to the sister, he called his ex a “cheating little whore” and said she “better watch her back”.

The 50-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted sharing the video on September 4 last year.

He was ordered to pay compensation to both women and stay clear of them for five years.

Drinking led to split

Angus pled guilty to a charge that, by sharing the clip, he intended to cause – or was reckless about causing – fear, alarm or distress to his ex.

He further admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by making threats to his former partner and referring to her in a derogatory manner.

Terence Angus leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
Terence Angus leaving Perth Sheriff Court.

Prosecutor Bill Kermode said Angus and his partner split up “due to the accused’s excessive drinking”.

The court heard after the pair broke up, she blocked him on social media.

Angus began messaging her sister on Twitter in an effort to get back in touch.

Mr Kermode said Angus sent the sister a direct message, saying he knew about his ex’s new partner and was going to go to his house.

She replied that her sister was “happy by herself”.

He sent further messages, which she ignored.

Barrage of messages including revenge porn threat

At around 5.30pm on September 4, the sister got more messages from Angus.

They did not appear to make a lot of sense but repeatedly referred to cheating.

“She will get it tight,” he wrote, adding: “Nothing but a cheap little whore.”

Twitter logo
Angus made threats over Twitter. Image: Shutterstock.

Mr Kermode said: “The sister did not respond to the accused but she kept receiving messages which didn’t make sense.”

In another post, Angus wrote: “She better watch her back.”

“She then received a video from the accused,” the fiscal depute said.

“Straight after, he sent a message stating that he was ‘going to share this all over social media to show that she’s a cheating little whore’.”

The sister did not click on the video, but could see from the thumbnail image that it was sexual.

“She then contacted police and notified her sister,” Mr Kermode said.

When police attended to take statements from both complainers, they noted they were both in a state of alarm.

Angus was later arrested and his mobile phone was seized.

‘Festering’ on break-up

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “He had been drinking and festering on the break-up and that culminated in this behaviour.”

He said that although the messages were shared on Twitter, they were never made public.

“That doesn’t excuse what he did,” the solicitor said.

“This experience has given him a fright.”

Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff William Wood told Angus: “At the age of 50, you really ought to know better.

“This is really awful behaviour that would have caused both women a considerable amount of angst, worry, anxiety and probable depression.

“They were reminded that firstly this video was out there and secondly, that it was in your possession and you had the power to do whatever you wanted with it.”

He said: “I have given some serious consideration to whether a custodial sentence is the only way of dealing with this.

“On balance, I have decided that won’t be necessary.”

Angus, of Campsie Road, was ordered to stay home for 12 weeks, between 7pm and 7am each night, as part of a restriction of liberty order.

He was also ordered to recompense his ex-partner with £500, and her sister £250.

The sheriff also issued a non-harassment order, banning Angus from going near either woman for five years.

